Expected rookie salaries for all 10 Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft picks





The lives of ten Georgia Bulldogs have changed forever in the past three days of the 2023 NFL Draft. From Jalen Carter with the No. 9 pick to Kenny McIntosh, finally, when he heard his name called with the No. 237 pick, Georgia was very well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs tied with Alabama for most single-school draft picks. Georgia also had acquired 25 players over the course of two drafts, another modern NFL record.

Related: WATCH: Behind the scenes of Kenny McIntosh’s shocking 2023 NFL Draft Day fade Part of the allure of being summoned is that it’s the realization of a lifelong dream. It also helps to help many of these players financially, and most of them end up in life-changing money in one way or another. Below are the expected salaries for each draft pick for the Bulldogs from the 2023 NFL Draft. The projections come in spotrac.com Jalen Carter, pick No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles: total value $21.8 million. Signing bonus, $12.85 million

Broderick Jones, pick No. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers: total value $16.58 million. Signing bonus, $9.09 million

Nolan Smith, pick No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles: total value $11.99 million. Signing bonus, $5.72 million

Darnell Washington, number 93, Pittsburgh Steelers: total value $5.35 million. Signing Bonus, $893,753

Kelee Ringo, pick No. 105, Philadelphia Eagles: total value $4.66 million. Signing Bonus, $820,924

Stetson Bennett, pick No. 128, Los Angeles Rams: total value $4.54 million. Signing bonuses, $699,140

Chris Smith, pick No. 170, Las Vegas Raiders: total value $4.08 million. Signing Bonus, $244,977

Robert Beal, Pick No. 173, San Francisco 49ers: Total $4.08 million. Signing Bonus, $244,977

Warren McClendon, Pick No. 174, Los Angeles Rams: Total value $4.08 million. Signing Bonus, $244,977

Kenny McIntosh, Pick No. 237, Seattle Seahawks: Total value $3.93 million. Signing Bonus, $90,853

In addition to tying for most overall picks, Georgia also tied Ohio State and Alabama for most first-round picks. It was also a big weekend for members of Georgia’s defense in 2021. A total of 14 members of that defense have been drafted in the previous two drafts. Former Georgia cornerback Ameer Speed, who transferred to Michigan State for his last year of eligibility, was taken by the New England Patriots. NFL draft success is an important part of being able to recruit. With Georgia having 34 players to take over the previous three NFL drafts, it’s hard to argue that any program in college football is better preparing their players for NFL success than Georgia is right now.

