Sports
Wolverines win second straight B1G tournament title
4/30/2023 4:13:00 PM
// Sarah Van Metre
West Lafayette, Ind. (Schwartz Tennis Center)
Big Ten Tournament (Final)
#5 Michigan 4, #10 Ohio State 2
U-M (22-3), OSU (20-6)
Next UM event: Monday, May 1 – NCAA Selection Show, 6 p.m
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Michigan’s No. 5 women’s tennis team won its second straight Big Ten Tournament title, beating No. 10 Ohio State 4-2 on Sunday (April 30) at the Schwartz Tennis Center. It was Michigan’s third win over the Buckeyes this season.
Michigan needs just one more point to clinch the tournament, Julia Flyer came through with a three-set win over No. 3. She broke to start her third set and took a 2-0 lead before Isabelle Boulais won two consecutive games to make it 2-2. From there it was all Fliegner as she broke Boulais again and then fought two break points on her serve for a 4-2 lead. She kept it rolling from there, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Michigan grabbed the early 1-0 lead after rallying for the double behind wins over No. 3 and No. 2. Ohio State took a 6-2 win over No. 1, with Michigan leading the No. 3 and Ohio State rolling at No. 2.
Carl Miller And Mary Kelly completed a 3-0 weekend at the Big Ten Tournament to record a 6-3 victory over No. 3. UM got the break it needed at 3-1 and consolidated on Kelly’s serve in the next game for a 4-1 lead. It was all corn and blue from there, with Michigan taking the win to even the double book.
Ohio State had a 5–2 lead and a few breaks at No. 2, heading to the line to serve out the game. UM’s pair of Fliegner and Lilly Jones answered with a break and held the next serve to get a break back. Ohio State again went back to serve out the game and took two match points in the game. UM battled both and tied the game at 5-5. Jones held on in the next game as her serve cut the net and fell at game point as UM took a 6-5 lead. The Wolverines grabbed three match points in the next game and made up for the second to complete the rally for the game’s first point.
Michigan won five first sets in singles, but Ohio State came back to force third sets in three places as the game tightened.
OSU tied at 1-1 with a straight-set win over No. 2.
The tie was short-lived as Jaedan Brown won a 6-3, 6-3 game against No. 20 ranked Irina Cantos at the top of the lineup to push Michigan back to the front at 2-1. Brown got the break in the first set at 3-2 and held it in her next service game for a 4-2 lead en route to victory. In the second, Brown won the first three games before dropping the next two to serve again. She broke Cantos on the deuce point in the next game to regain the break and held it the rest of the way for the win.
Gala Mesochoritou followed quickly with a straight-set victory over No. 6, 7-6 (2), 6-2. The players went back and forth in the first set as neither could hold the serve much. In the breaker, Mesochoritou raced to a 4-2 lead going into the switch and didn’t look back to take the win. She won five of the first six games of the second set and had a few match points on her serve that she couldn’t hide. She broke Danielle Willson again in the next game, giving Willson her first double game loss of the season to give UM a 3-1 lead.
Michigan needed only one of the remaining games on the court, with Fliegner taking the credit. Jones remained there in her third set at No. 4, erasing a 4-0 deficit at 4-3 before finally dropping 6-3 in the third set as OSU came back inside 3-2.
andrea cerdan was leading 4-2 in her third set at No. 5 when Fliegner put the fourth run on the board, giving Michigan its fifth Big Ten Tournament title.
Michigan will learn its NCAA Tournament placement at the selection show, scheduled for Monday (May 1) at 6 p.m.
Below are the results per game
Single people
No.1–No.29 Jaedan Brown (UM)d. No. 20 Irina Cantos (OSU), 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 — No. 34 Sydni Ratliff (OSU) d. No. 37 Carl Miller (UM), 6-3, 6-3
No.3–No.47 Julia Flyer (UM)d. Isabelle Boulais (OSU), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
No. 4 — Lucia Marzal (OSU) d. No. 77 Lilly Jones (UM), 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
Number 5 — andrea cerdan (UM) vs. No. 94 Shelly Bereznyak (OSU), 6-4, 3-6, 4-2 given up
Number 6 — Gala Mesochoritou (UM)d. Danielle Willson (OSU), 7-6 (2), 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — No. 33 Irina Cantos/Sydni Ratliff (OSU) d. Jaedan Brown/andrea cerdan (UM), 6-2
No. 2 — Lilly Jones/Julia Flyer (UM)d. Isabelle Boulais/Shelly Bereznyak (OSU), 7-5
Number 3 — Mary Kelly/Carl Miller (UM)d. Kolie Allen/Danielle Willson (OSU), 6-3
Completion Order: Doubles 1-3-2; Singles 2-1-6-4-3
|
