Sick in Game 6 – Minnesota Hockey Magazine

Ryan Hartman went from double overtime hero to feeling queasy over the course of the all too routine first round exit for the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His teammate Marcus Foligno used the phrase broken record to describe the exit. Mats Zuccarello said it stings every year.

This city deserves better than what we gave them, Hartman said quietly as he sat in the Wilds locker room at Xcel Energy Center after the Wilds 4-1 loss in game 6 that ended Minnesota’s season and sent rival Dallas to the next round .

For the home fans who stayed in the building that night after the traditional post-series handshakes between the Stars and Wild, although they were vastly outnumbered by empty green seats at the time, it seemed their cheers and applause had won the Wild players for once floated back to the center of the ice. final salute to the State of Hockey faithful.

The fans, they’ve shown up for us all year, and we’ve let them down, Hartman said. There are opportunities in this series where we couldn’t necessarily have hit the nail in the coffin, but we could have separated ourselves a bit more, and we didn’t capitalize on the opportunities throughout the series.

Unfortunately for the Wild, not taking advantage of opportunities is the all-too-familiar refrain for a team that hasn’t stepped onto the ice for a second-round playoff game since they were wiped out by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Wilds’ last second round victory in the playoffs came nearly nine years ago, with a 4-2 victory in game four at home against the Blackhawks; de Wild lost the series in six games.

The similarities to last year’s first-round playoff exit for the Wild are obvious. A two-games-to-one lead before the division foe (St. Louis last year, Dallas this year) took three straight victories to advance to the second round. A Minnesota penalty kick where goals were surrendered was something you could count like April snowfall in Minnesota. The Wild allowed eight goals on the penalty kill to St. Louis last year and 9-for-22 to Dallas this year.

The Wilds penalty kill actually went 2-for-2 in game six against the Stars, but that’s little consolation when the Wild still ended up on the losing side of the scoresheet. In this series, it was often touted how much better the Wilds were during 5v5 play.

In game one, both Stars goals were scored almost immediately on, say, two power play chances. But unfortunately for the Wild, special teams were once again portrayed in a negative light in the playoffs.

Were they (Dallas) the best 5-on-5? I’m not so sure, said Wild coach Dean Evason after game six. Our group was really good in that area. We had to be better at the power play. It was clear that our penalty kill wasn’t great. But if we could have scored on our power play and made them pay the way they imposed on us, it could have been a different run.

Could have. Could be. Yet it was not the intention.

With four losses in six games, of course, credit to Dallas where credit is due. The best players came through when needed, seizing offensive opportunities and crushing special teams, not to mention a winning streak from Lakeville’s Jake Oettinger into the net.

But so many of the poor results for the Wild were self-inflicted wounds. Or in one case a much-discussed goalkeeper substitution.

After the Wild battled through its longest playoff game in team history to clinch game-one double victory in Dallas, they responded in game two with the most lopsided game in a 7-3 loss. Fans questioned the decision to stick with the in-net tandem system and start veteran Marc-Andre Fleury after Filip Gustavsson’s stellar 51-save performance in game one.

Seemingly proving all the naysayers right, Fleury had a rough night in goal. But his teammates before him certainly didn’t make his job any easier. The shoddy defense hung to dry, the penalty kill units were on the ice six times and scored another three goals. The Wild even came within a goal after Marcus Johansson and Freddy Gaudreau had goals 11 seconds apart. But the goals Fleury would like to have back came next and the game ended in a 7-3 loss.

In front of a rocking Xcel Energy Center for game three in a tie, the Wild played their most complete game of the series. Zuccarello scored a few goals, giving fans a moment of hope that his recent slide into his offensive play was in the rearview mirror (spoiler: it wasn’t). Foligno who will be known in this series as a player who got screwed after bad penalties or as an asshole who got kicked out of a game depending on which fan base you hook up with, played a solid game all over the ice and scored a power play target.

The Wild took the series lead again with the opportunity to take a 3-1 lead in the next game. Something they’ve never done before.

Game four proved to be a preview of what was to come in the series. The low-scoring affair began with an odd-man rush for the Wild seconds into the match, but they were unable to score. Put that on repeat a few more times during the game as Oettinger delivered his best performance of the series.

This was the game that got away for the Wild, allowing for two nasty goals on the penalty kill as the Stars tied the series 2-2 with a 3-2 win. The Wild played well enough to win, but now didn’t capitalize on their chances all together. Meanwhile, the Stars were opportunistic.

In a crucial game five, someone would take a 3-2 series lead. But to lead, a team must score first. The Wild didn’t and took home a 4-0 defeat for a must-win game six. With Kirill Kaprizov only scoring the team’s first goal of the series way back in game one, and Matt Boldy still scoreless, Evason said he had no doubts these players would show up for game six.

But Kaprizov, while visible and not without chances in the series, had only that one goal to show for this playoff series. His performance was the opposite of thrilling. It is a role reversal from last season when he scored seven goals and an assist in the series against the Blues.

Boldy, a forward who signed a seven-year, $49 million deal during the season and endured a multi-hat-trick streak in March where nearly every shot he took was a goal, registered only two assists in the series. In 12 playoff games in his career this and last season, he has one goal and two assists to his name.

Those are the two most glaring examples of where the Wilds attack was lacking.

But the Wild still had a chance to force a game seven. They buzzed around the rink early in game six, and Hartman found himself at the goalmouth with a first-class chance to take a 1-0 lead. Somehow the puck stayed out of the net during the scramble. Seconds later, the Stars went down Roope Hintz and scored a goal for his fifth of the series on Dallas’ first shot on target.

I moved the puck from my backhand to my forehand and I mean I watched it in slow motion 100 times between bouts and a rolling puck as soon as I push it into the net it bounces over my blade and their defender knocks it off their goalkeeper’s foot and then it goes and hits the post, said Hartman. And they [expletive] score right after.

Wyatt Johnston made it 2-0 in the second period after a smashing play that saw him get a puck in the slot. And there’s no more series dagger than the goal Mason Marchment scored with less than a second left in the second period to make it 3-0 on a breakaway after the Wild had another scoring opportunity.

In the third period, when the math was done to see how long the shutout streak was for Oettinger, Gaudreau at least gave the fans something to cheer about (a twist by calling out penalties and power plays from both teams) when he scored at the 12:53 mark to come within 3-1 before a late Dallas empty netter left fans flooding the exit doors.

Thinking about yet another failure to advance to the next round was still fresh for Wild players on Friday night.

It’s so frustrating, Captain Jared Spurgeon said. We had spots in the series where we could have won games and put them away and we didn’t. That’s something we need to focus on next year and for years to come. That if we get those chances, we finish them. It’s just frustrating every year when it ends like this.