



Next game: at Stetson 5/2/2023 | 6:30 pm ESPN+ Be able to. 02 (Tue) / 6:30 PM bee Stetson History TAMPA (April 30, 2023) The Cincinnati Bearcats (20-24, 8-7 AAC) completed a three-game sweep against the University of South Florida Bulls (17-28, 6-9 AAC) on Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 win at USF Baseball Stadium. In the high scoring series, Cincinnati scored South Florida 30-20. The Bearcats won each of the first two games of the weekend series by two runs, including a 10-inning affair on Friday. The Bulls led in all three games of the series, including Sunday’s Finals, 3-2 after four innings, but saw the Bearcats rally from behind. Stanton Leuthner (New Providence, NJ) put USF on the board on the first Sunday with an RBI-double in the second inning. Cincinnati answered with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but saw the Bulls tie the game in the bottom of the frame on a solo home run of Eric Snow (Forsyth, Ga.). from Bobby Boser (Wesley Chapel) RBI double in the fourth inning gave USF a 3-2 lead before the Bearcats scored seven unanswered runs over the fifth and sixth frames to take a 9-3 lead. Snow drove in his second run of the day with a double in the seventh inning and Cincinnati scored the final run of the game in the top of the eighth. USF’s four errors in the setback tied for a season high and led to three unearned runs in the ball game. Lawson Galley (Lavonia, Georgia) made his seventh start of the season and was charged with the loss after giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits over 4.1 IP. The freshman right-hander struckout three batters and didn’t give up a walk. remarkable All of Snow’s seven home runs this season came at USF Baseball Stadium.

Boser batted safely, driving in at least one game during every game of the weekend series. The sophomore hits .389 (14-for-36) with two doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 14 RBI over his last 10 games.

Boser leads the AAC in conference games this season in slugging (.942), OBP (.545) and homers (7). He is second in batting average (.423) and third in RBI (18).

Drew Brutcher (Lakeland) is currently tied for seventh all-time in program history with 29 home runs. Next one The Bulls return to the diamond on Tuesday, May 2 in Stetson with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in DeLand. That game marks the start of a seven-game road swing for South Florida. About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 58the season in 2023 under head coach Billy Kon (sixth season). The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, earning their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, ranking as high as No. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro, and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro, and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 18 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Drew Brutcher And Carmine Lane in 2021. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round selection Shane McClanahan became the program’s first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

