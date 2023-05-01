Sports
Thirty terms to come in cricket since 1993 – Andrew Fidel Fernando – ESPNcricinfo at age 30
1.T20
A new cricket format, where – get this – the whole game is usually over in under four hours. Will it ever catch on?
2. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method
As if cricket wasn’t enough of a nerd festival, in the mid-1990s the sport devised a means by which rain-affected matches could come to an end, using a formula devised by British statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony. Lewis (which, by the way, sounds like the most British-statistician names in history). In 2015, a professor named Steven Stern read his name on the back cover, prompting a formula change that accounts for modern playstyles.
Is it fair? Who knows? Ours is not to understand; only to accept the judgments of the Trinity.
Sachin Tendulkar initially disliked it. Fingerspinners have grown to love it. Wicket-keepers are now cricket’s most important advisers. Bowlers can no longer truly celebrate an lbw decision or a faint nick until the frames have been inspected, the real-time squiggle line consulted, and the on-field umpire told when they are on display to the world, like an underwear model on a catwalk but much sexier.
4. Rock and roll
Referees may use this term during a decision process to describe the movement of the video frames back and forth. They deserve to sound cool on some kind of Boomer daddy.
Now that we’ve buttered up the umpires, some serious grouse. Over the past decade, umpires have made it a habit to walk across grounds – especially in Sri Lanka, and especially during Tests, questioning right calm down bands during the overs so they can hear the nicks better. Please don’t suck the fun out of the game.
6. Power Play
Essentially the same as a fielding restriction, except there was a time when ODI cricket experimented with a batting power play when the batting team tended to lose wickets, and a bowling power play when the bowling team tended to suck .
7. Franchise Competitions
Just like KFC, or McDonalds, or Subway, except everyone is called Knight Riders.
8. Strategic Timeouts
Given the number of overcharge penalties handed out in cricket in recent years, administrators have apparently decided that the game is being played at too slow a pace. Unless you’re talking about strategic timeouts, which tend to last at least two minutes, usually twice during a T20 innings, and are purely for strategizing and what if the broadcast goes on for a couple of minutes during the break? sells extra TV ads, do you hate money? you disgusting commie?
9. Pinch hitters
A term borrowed from baseball where the term means replacing a batter in the batting order or something (honestly, this play isn’t heavy on the research, you can look it up yourself). In cricket, it initially meant that Sanath Jayasuriya was about to end a poor fellow’s career.
10. Deceased
The part of an innings where regular bowling lengths disappear, and you’re either bowling yorker after yorker (and only if you’re a freak), or bowling seven different kinds of slower balls, or resigned to being hit over cow corner is your live now.
11. Slower ball
Just like regular balls, but not as fast, but you also have to pretend you’re bowling fast, so it’s like a worse ball than you pretend you’re bowling.
But the most important thing is that you pretend.
12. Bouncer with slower ball
Like a bouncer, but garbage. (Only works if you have a normal bouncer that doesn’t fit in the trash.)
13. Broad Yorker
A yorker, but stack the outfield offside and land it half a yard outside stump. (Consult team analyst if the batsman you’re bowling against has a scoop shot, and if it does, a slower ball on the stumps fine-legged yorker might be the best course of action for you. Or maybe not. Just do what does the analyst honestly say.)
14. Team Analyst
Why don’t you idiot cricketers listen to them?
When the batter goes down and slides the ball over their shoulder, like a gravedigger hollowing out a new box space (see Misbah-ul-Haq’s final shot in the 2007 T20 World Cup final). Or is it the shot that launches T20 cricket into the stratosphere? (See Misbah-ul-Haq’s final shot in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.)
17. Dilscope
Like the scoop but with more heart. Usually from a long ball. If played well, it will fly over the keeper. Few have been brave/stupid/Dilshan enough to pull it off.
When you switch hands and play the ball as a right-hander, even though you are actually a left-hander, or vice versa. Also the name of a decent cricket podcast. I mean, it’s actually pretty good. It is sometimes hosted by Alan Gardner? Wow! Sign up right away.
Some device they put in the wickets so we can hear our favorite cricketers swear crystal clear. Also another spectacular podcast. God I hope I get a raise for this level of business shillings.
When cricketers conspire to fix the outcome of a single ball in play. Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were caught and jailed. Lou Vincent came down the course in an Indian Cricket League match and accidentally hit a ball for six which he tried to blunt.
21. Dosra
The off spinner is googly. Haters gonna hate.
22. Carrom Ball
The offspinner’s googly is much easier to read handheld.
23. Hyperextension
The thing that happens to slingy fast bowlers is people accuse them of chucking, but it turns out they’re doing the opposite of chucking – bending their elbows in the other direction.
India-England-Australia. The ashes of cricket evil. Or simply the inevitable barrels of cricket’s capitalist march. Which position you take generally depends on whether you have a mouth attached to one of their money spouts.
25. Reverse swing
An absolutely unacceptable phenomenon that nefarious practitioners claim to be an innovatio. Oh, the traditional cricketing powers figured out how to do it? Well, how spectacularly wonderful! Reverse swing is a glorious testament to the evolution of cricket skill and a celebration of what makes the sport so dynamic and enchanting.
26. Pink-ball testing
Okay so good, cricket still mostly uses the term “batsman”. But we play some matches with a ball that is pink. Isn’t that enough for you feminists?
27. SENA
South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia: countries where the ball seams and bounces, generally making mocking swathes of South Asian batters, before taking the edge and gleefully jumping into the hands of a slipfielder.
Words that have fallen out of favor
28. Pitch Doctoring
It used to be frowned upon to prepare tracks to specifically disadvantage your opponent. But now almost everyone is doing it.
Why? Because you’re ruining the opposition, that’s why.
29. Chinese
The title of arguably the best cricket book ever written. So we’re retiring this term like a great NBA player’s jersey.
30. Blackwash
Is it because it’s not cool to say “blackwash” anymore, or because the West Indies no longer tend to crush Test oppositions? At least you don’t hear it.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo’s Sri Lanka correspondent. @afidelf
