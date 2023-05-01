Sports
How Texas’ Mason Cox Became An Unlikely Australian Soccer Star | 60 minutes
An American man who turned down a six-figure engineering job at ExxonMobil to travel the world and practice a sport he had never heard of until he was 20, was forced to face a big question in 2019: Did he have a made a mistake?
Mason Cox, a 32-year-old Texan and Australian soccer star, suffered a devastating eye injury during a game. He was diagnosed with two ruptured retinas, which left him temporarily blind.
“Did I do the right thing by coming here? Now I have something that will probably affect me for the rest of my life,” he recalled when he thought. “Was it worth it?”
In 2022, after six surgeries and getting prescription glasses, Cox was having one of his best years.
“I’m going to look back and think, ‘You had the most ridiculous life you can imagine that makes no sense,'” Cox told 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim. “And I took it by the horns and I made the most of it .”
Cox has been defying expectations since high school. At 6 feet 11, he had to duck under doorways at his suburban Dallas school, but he played football, not basketball. Once in the state of Oklahoma for college, Cox got a job as a hoop player.
He imitated Britney Griner, then she played with Baylor, for the women’s team so they could learn to play against someone her height. Cox then joined OSU’s men’s team as a walk-on. He spent part of three seasons as the last option off the bench for the team.
There was no future in the NBA, but Cox was still being scouted. He was asked if he would be interested in attending a group in Los Angeles for the Australian Football League. Cox had never heard of it.
“I have no idea what I’m getting into,” Cox said. “I land in LA. I get picked up in an unmarked white van, thrown in the back, and he says, ‘We’re going to the hotel and we’re going to train for three days.'”
After the group, Cox was called to Melbourne where he auditioned for Australian coaches. Soon after, he turned down his job offer from Exxon and signed with the legendary Collingwood magpiesthe AFL equivalent of the Dallas Cowboys.
In the years since, he has logged nearly 100 games in eight seasons. Cox has become an evangelist for his sport, which is played on an oval surface nearly twice the size of an NFL field. Footy involves players running about 10 miles per game, yoking, tackling, passing by hitting the ball, and scoring by kicking the ball through a series of goalposts.
“It’s unlike anything else you’ve ever seen. It’s probably the roughest sport in the world,” said Cox. “I would say it’s a mix of basketball, football. It’s a mix of football, even cricket. There really are no rules. A pair of sticks on each end. The other team wins.”
He still had a lot to learn to catch up with players who had been familiar with the game all their lives. Cox approached his development like the engineer he should be. He made steady and deliberate progress, solving physics by using his height as an advantage rather than a disadvantage.
Craig McRae, now the team’s head coach, was the head of development in 2014 when he was brought in to get Cox up to speed. He saw the potential in him even without a background in the game.
“He’s got that chip, that, ‘Hey, I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong,'” McRae said.
Cox did just that in his first game. He made his big league-debut in April 2016 in one of the most important games of the year.
“I remember sitting in this dressing room and thinking to myself, ‘Holy smokes. Like this happened pretty quickly. You’re about to play in front of the most passionate fans in the world, on one of the greatest days, and you barely know what this sport is,” Cox said.
The game started as if it were scripted. A ball fell out. Darcy Moore got the ball and saw Cox in the distance and kicked it to the rookie, who caught it and scored with his very first kick.
“I think that day was one of those days that established that, you know, this might be something I’m doing for quite a long time,” Cox said.
From there, he was on the run and became a fan favorite. Cox also developed into what locals would call a “fair dinkum Aussie”. Flanked by his captain, his coach and his parents, he was given his Australian citizenship as proof. Cox says he’s probably one of the most Australian Americans out there.
“I still love America and I’m still an American, but I’m, I’m half and half now,” he said.
|
