Mike Moustakas finally gets a chance to be in a hockey town and join the Colorado Avalanche
When Mike Moustakas steps up to the plate in the bottom of an inning, it will often sound like the home crowd is dissatisfied with him. They don’t say Boooo, they say Moooose.
Now playing in Colorado, Moustakas is the second most famous professional athlete with the nickname Moose after Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen.
For the hockey-loving Moustakas, that’s fine of him.
Elk Elk
Good luck tonight @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/t8tHAOjMPu
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 27, 2023
I played hockey for a week when I was a kid and I remember getting checked into the boards and that was enough for me, said the 34-year-old. It’s funny, because in the end I loved playing football.
It would make sense if he grew up in a hotbed of ice hockey like Minnesota, Wisconsin, New England or any of the places you’d probably expect to see a frozen pond. Moustakas, however, was a product of Chatsworth, Cali. in the county of Los Angeles. He would try his hands – and feet – at the Iceoplex in Simi Valley, the same place where the LA Kings would train.
I remember going to their practices and watching them practice, the corner infielder shared. I watched Gretzky practice and it was insane to watch those guys fly on ice. Then the older I got the more I appreciated what these guys can do on ice.
For the first time as a major league player, Moustakas can really enjoy hockey in the same city where he practices his profession.
Drafted second overall by the Royals out of Chatsworth High School in 2007, KC had not had an NHL team since 1976 when the Kansas City Scouts moved to Denver to become the original Colorado Rockies before moving to New Jersey and becoming the Devils in 1982.
He was later dealt at the 2018 trade deadline to the Brewers. The Milwaukee Admirals are an AHL club that entered the professional ranks in 1973 as part of the International Hockey League; yet Milwaukee has never been part of the NHL.
In his final stop before signing up for a season at Coors Field, Moustakas signed a four-year contract with the Reds ahead of the 2020 season and was released this past off-season. Although the Cincinnati Stingers had future Hall of Famer Mark Messier at age 18 and were an important part of the WHA before merging with the NHL, Cincinnati hasn’t had a top hockey team since 1979.
Finally in his 13th year in the Majors, Denver is giving Moustakas his hockey fix.
It was amazing. Just being in a city that has hockey and, of course, other sports, it’s great to see the community rally behind sports teams, Moustakas explained. ‘It’s like that in other places, but hockey seems fantastic here. It was nice to be here for that.
The grind of 162 games doesn’t make it possible to watch many games on television, let alone in person, but he does his best to keep up. Denver native and Avalanche superfan Kyle Freeland was a sounding board in the clubhouse for discussing the highlights of Avs.
Moose (with a club) may one day get the chance to meet the crosstown Moose (on skates), and when it does, they’ll have something unique in common with the Stanley Cup-winning Rantanen.
It’s incredible, Moustakas said of the Royals World Series parade in 2015. We drove around town in a couple of trucks and there were only a ton of people as you drive around, but it really hit me when we got on the podium . You would just look out and it’s just a sea of blue as far as you could see. And it was one of the coolest feelings I’ve ever had.
The Avs need to win Game 7 against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday before they can even begin to think about winning the next three series to secure back-to-back Stanley Cups. Should they make another run, Moustakas will have two days off at home to witness a game at Ball Arena: June 22, the date of Game 4 last year; and June 26, the date the Avalanche ended their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
A lot has to be done for that. Even if it’s not the right time this year, Moustakas are at least in the right place for once.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
