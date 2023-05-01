Connect with us

May 2023 Sports Events: IPL Final, Champions League Semifinals, French Open, Sudirman Cup and more

CRICKET

March 31 – May 21: Indian Premier League (League Stage)

May 23-28: Indian Premier League (Playoffs and Final)

May 3: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI – National Stadium, Karachi

May 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi

May 7: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi

May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford

May 12: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford

May 14: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford

FOOTBALL

IWL 2023 Schedule: Complete List of Matches, Dates, Match Times, Venues

Premier League

May 3: Arsenal vs Chelsea

May 4: Manchester City vs West Ham

May 4: Liverpool vs Fulham

May 5: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

May 6: Bournemouth vs Chelsea

May 6: Manchester City vs Leeds

May 6: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

May 6: Liverpool vs Brentford

May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal

May 7: West Ham vs Manchester United

May 13: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

May 13: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

May 13: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

May 14: Everton vs Manchester City

May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

May 16: Leicester vs Liverpool

May 20: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

May 20: Bournemouth vs Manchester United

May 20: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

May 20: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea

May 25: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

May 26: Manchester United vs Chelsea

May 28: Brentford vs Manchester City

May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham

May 28: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle

May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur

May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool

The competition

May 1: Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

May 2: Barcelona vs Osasuna

May 3: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Final King’s Cup

May 7: Real Madrid vs Osasuna

May 4: Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz

May 14: Real Madrid vs Getafe

May 14: Elche vs Atletico Madrid

May 15: Espanyol vs Barcelona

May 21: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

May 21: Valencia vs Real Madrid

May 21: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

May 24: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona

May 24: Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid

May 24: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano

May 28: Sevilla vs Real Madrid

May 28: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

May 28: Barcelona vs Mallorca

Bundesliga

May 6: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

May 7: Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

May 13: Bayern Munich vs Schalke

May 13: Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

May 20: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

May 21: Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

May 27: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz

May 27: FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich

A competition

May 1: Bologna vs Juventus

May 3: Juventus vs Lecce

May 4: Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan

May 4: AC Milan vs Cremonese

Italian Cup Final

May 24: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina

May 4: Monza vs Roma

May 4: Lazio vs Sassuolo

May 5: Udinese vs Naples

May 6: AC Milan vs Lazio

May 6: Roma vs Inter Milan

May 7: Atalanta vs Juventus

May 7: Napoli vs Fiorentina

May 14: Juventus vs Cremonese

May 14: Lazio vs Lecce

May 14: Spezia vs AC Milan

May 14: Bologna vs Roma

May 14: Inter Milan vs Sassuolo

May 14: Monza vs Naples

May 21: AC Milan vs Sampdoria

May 21: Empoli vs Juventus

May 21: Napoli vs Inter Milan

May 21: Rome vs Salernitana

May 21: Udinese vs Lazio

May 28: Bologna vs Naples

May 28: Inter Milan vs Atalanta

May 28: Fiorentina vs Roma

May 28: Juventus vs AC Milan

May 28: Lazio vs Cremona

League 1

May 8: Troyes vs PSG

May 14: PSG vs AC Ajaccio

May 22: Auxerre vs PSG

May 28: Strasbourg vs PSG

UEFA Champions League (semi-finals)

May 10: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, first leg

May 11: AC Milan vs Inter Milan, first leg

May 17: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, 2nd leg

May 18: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2nd leg

Europa League (semi-finals)

May 12: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, first leg

May 12: Juventus vs Sevilla, first leg

May 19: Sevilla vs Juventus, 2nd leg

May 19: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma, 2nd leg

Europa Conference League (semi-finals)

May 12: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar, first leg

May 12: Fiorentina vs Basel, first leg

May 19: Basel vs Fiorentina, 2nd leg

May 19: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, second leg

TENNIS

Until May 7: WTA1000 Madrid

Until May 7: ATP1000 Madrid

May 9-20: WTA1000 Rome

May 10-21: ATP1000 Rome

May 21-27: WTA250 Strasbourg

May 21-27: WTA250 Rabat

May 21-27: ATP250 Geneva

May 21-27: ATP250 Lyon

May 28 – June 11: French Open

BADMINTON

May 4-7: Trials Asian Games – Jwala Gutta Academy, Hyderabad

May 14-21: Sudirman Cup – Suzhou, China

May 23-28: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur

May 30 – June 4: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Bangkok

BOXING

April 30 – May 14: Men’s World Championships – Tashkent, Uzbekistan

WEIGHT LIFTING

May 3-13: Asian Championships – Korea Jinju

HOCKEY

May 26: FIH Pro League (Men) – Belgium vs India – London

May 27: FIH Pro League (Men) – Great Britain vs India – London

FORMULA ONE

May 7: Miami Grand Prix

May 21: Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna

May 28: Monaco Grand Prix

READ: Full F1 2023 schedule

ATHLETICS

May 5: Diamond League meeting – Doha

May 6: Rio Maior International Grand Prix in Athletic Walking (World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold) – Rio Maior, Portugal

May 15-18: 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championships – Ranchi

May 21: USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

May 21: TCS World 10K Bengaluru

May 27: USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

May 28: Diamond League meeting – Rabat

ARCHERY

May 16-21: Archery World Cup (Stage 2) – Shanghai

TABLE TENNIS

May 20-28: Final ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Durban, South Africa

TO SHOOT

Until May 5: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Cairo, Egypt

May 8-15: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol – Baku, Azerbaijan

May 20-29: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Almaty, Kazakhstan

SQUASH

May 3-11: World Championships – Chicago

May 17-21: Manchester Open

May 26 – June 2: The Gouna International

TO PLAY CHESS

May 2-12: Stepan Avagyan Memorial Jermuk-2023 – Jermuk, Armenia

May 15-28: FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (fourth stage) – Nicosia, Cyprus

May 17-25: Sharjah Masters

May 26-31: Selangor Open – Kuala Lumpur

May 27 – June 4: Dubai Open

GOLF

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship (PGA)

May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)

May 11-14: Cognizant Founders Cup (LPGA)

May 18-21: PGA Championship

May 24-28: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge

MOTO GP

May 14: GP of France

