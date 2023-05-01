May 2023 Sports Events: IPL Final, Champions League Semifinals, French Open, Sudirman Cup and more





CRICKET

March 31 – May 21: Indian Premier League (League Stage) May 23-28: Indian Premier League (Playoffs and Final) May 3: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI – National Stadium, Karachi May 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi May 7: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford May 12: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford May 14: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford FOOTBALL

IWL 2023 Schedule: Complete List of Matches, Dates, Match Times, Venues Premier League May 3: Arsenal vs Chelsea May 4: Manchester City vs West Ham May 4: Liverpool vs Fulham May 5: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United May 6: Bournemouth vs Chelsea May 6: Manchester City vs Leeds May 6: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace May 6: Liverpool vs Brentford May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal May 7: West Ham vs Manchester United May 13: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur May 13: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers May 13: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest May 14: Everton vs Manchester City May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion May 16: Leicester vs Liverpool May 20: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford May 20: Bournemouth vs Manchester United May 20: Liverpool vs Aston Villa May 20: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea May 25: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion May 26: Manchester United vs Chelsea May 28: Brentford vs Manchester City May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham May 28: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool The competition May 1: Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid May 2: Barcelona vs Osasuna May 3: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Final King’s Cup May 7: Real Madrid vs Osasuna May 4: Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz May 14: Real Madrid vs Getafe May 14: Elche vs Atletico Madrid May 15: Espanyol vs Barcelona May 21: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad May 21: Valencia vs Real Madrid May 21: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna May 24: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona May 24: Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid May 24: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano May 28: Sevilla vs Real Madrid May 28: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad May 28: Barcelona vs Mallorca Bundesliga May 6: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich May 7: Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg May 13: Bayern Munich vs Schalke May 13: Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach May 20: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig May 21: Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund May 27: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz May 27: FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich A competition May 1: Bologna vs Juventus May 3: Juventus vs Lecce May 4: Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan May 4: AC Milan vs Cremonese Italian Cup Final May 24: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina May 4: Monza vs Roma May 4: Lazio vs Sassuolo May 5: Udinese vs Naples May 6: AC Milan vs Lazio May 6: Roma vs Inter Milan May 7: Atalanta vs Juventus May 7: Napoli vs Fiorentina May 14: Juventus vs Cremonese May 14: Lazio vs Lecce May 14: Spezia vs AC Milan May 14: Bologna vs Roma May 14: Inter Milan vs Sassuolo May 14: Monza vs Naples May 21: AC Milan vs Sampdoria May 21: Empoli vs Juventus May 21: Napoli vs Inter Milan May 21: Rome vs Salernitana May 21: Udinese vs Lazio May 28: Bologna vs Naples May 28: Inter Milan vs Atalanta May 28: Fiorentina vs Roma May 28: Juventus vs AC Milan May 28: Lazio vs Cremona League 1 May 8: Troyes vs PSG May 14: PSG vs AC Ajaccio May 22: Auxerre vs PSG May 28: Strasbourg vs PSG UEFA Champions League (semi-finals) May 10: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, first leg May 11: AC Milan vs Inter Milan, first leg May 17: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, 2nd leg May 18: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2nd leg Europa League (semi-finals) May 12: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, first leg May 12: Juventus vs Sevilla, first leg May 19: Sevilla vs Juventus, 2nd leg May 19: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma, 2nd leg Europa Conference League (semi-finals) May 12: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar, first leg May 12: Fiorentina vs Basel, first leg May 19: Basel vs Fiorentina, 2nd leg May 19: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, second leg TENNIS

Until May 7: WTA1000 Madrid Until May 7: ATP1000 Madrid May 9-20: WTA1000 Rome May 10-21: ATP1000 Rome May 21-27: WTA250 Strasbourg May 21-27: WTA250 Rabat May 21-27: ATP250 Geneva May 21-27: ATP250 Lyon May 28 – June 11: French Open BADMINTON

May 4-7: Trials Asian Games – Jwala Gutta Academy, Hyderabad May 14-21: Sudirman Cup – Suzhou, China May 23-28: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur May 30 – June 4: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Bangkok BOXING

April 30 – May 14: Men’s World Championships – Tashkent, Uzbekistan WEIGHT LIFTING

May 3-13: Asian Championships – Korea Jinju HOCKEY

May 26: FIH Pro League (Men) – Belgium vs India – London May 27: FIH Pro League (Men) – Great Britain vs India – London FORMULA ONE

May 7: Miami Grand Prix May 21: Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna May 28: Monaco Grand Prix READ: Full F1 2023 schedule ATHLETICS

May 5: Diamond League meeting – Doha May 6: Rio Maior International Grand Prix in Athletic Walking (World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold) – Rio Maior, Portugal May 15-18: 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championships – Ranchi May 21: USATF Bermuda Grand Prix May 21: TCS World 10K Bengaluru May 27: USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix May 28: Diamond League meeting – Rabat ARCHERY

May 16-21: Archery World Cup (Stage 2) – Shanghai TABLE TENNIS

May 20-28: Final ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Durban, South Africa TO SHOOT

Until May 5: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Cairo, Egypt May 8-15: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol – Baku, Azerbaijan May 20-29: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Almaty, Kazakhstan SQUASH

May 3-11: World Championships – Chicago May 17-21: Manchester Open May 26 – June 2: The Gouna International TO PLAY CHESS

May 2-12: Stepan Avagyan Memorial Jermuk-2023 – Jermuk, Armenia May 15-28: FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (fourth stage) – Nicosia, Cyprus May 17-25: Sharjah Masters May 26-31: Selangor Open – Kuala Lumpur May 27 – June 4: Dubai Open GOLF

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship (PGA) May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA) May 11-14: Cognizant Founders Cup (LPGA) May 18-21: PGA Championship May 24-28: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge MOTO GP

May 14: GP of France

