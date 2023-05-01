Sports
May 2023 Sports Events: IPL Final, Champions League Semifinals, French Open, Sudirman Cup and more
CRICKET
March 31 – May 21: Indian Premier League (League Stage)
May 23-28: Indian Premier League (Playoffs and Final)
May 3: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI – National Stadium, Karachi
May 5: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi
May 7: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI – National Stadium, Karachi
May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford
May 12: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford
May 14: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI – County Ground, Chelmsford
FOOTBALL
IWL 2023 Schedule: Complete List of Matches, Dates, Match Times, Venues
Premier League
May 3: Arsenal vs Chelsea
May 4: Manchester City vs West Ham
May 4: Liverpool vs Fulham
May 5: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
May 6: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
May 6: Manchester City vs Leeds
May 6: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
May 6: Liverpool vs Brentford
May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal
May 7: West Ham vs Manchester United
May 13: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
May 13: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 13: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
May 14: Everton vs Manchester City
May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
May 16: Leicester vs Liverpool
May 20: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
May 20: Bournemouth vs Manchester United
May 20: Liverpool vs Aston Villa
May 20: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea
May 25: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
May 26: Manchester United vs Chelsea
May 28: Brentford vs Manchester City
May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham
May 28: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle
May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur
May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool
The competition
May 1: Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid
May 2: Barcelona vs Osasuna
May 3: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Final King’s Cup
May 7: Real Madrid vs Osasuna
May 4: Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz
May 14: Real Madrid vs Getafe
May 14: Elche vs Atletico Madrid
May 15: Espanyol vs Barcelona
May 21: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
May 21: Valencia vs Real Madrid
May 21: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna
May 24: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
May 24: Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid
May 24: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
May 28: Sevilla vs Real Madrid
May 28: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
May 28: Barcelona vs Mallorca
Bundesliga
May 6: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
May 7: Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
May 13: Bayern Munich vs Schalke
May 13: Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
May 20: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
May 21: Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
May 27: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz
May 27: FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich
A competition
May 1: Bologna vs Juventus
May 3: Juventus vs Lecce
May 4: Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan
May 4: AC Milan vs Cremonese
Italian Cup Final
May 24: Inter Milan vs Fiorentina
May 4: Monza vs Roma
May 4: Lazio vs Sassuolo
May 5: Udinese vs Naples
May 6: AC Milan vs Lazio
May 6: Roma vs Inter Milan
May 7: Atalanta vs Juventus
May 7: Napoli vs Fiorentina
May 14: Juventus vs Cremonese
May 14: Lazio vs Lecce
May 14: Spezia vs AC Milan
May 14: Bologna vs Roma
May 14: Inter Milan vs Sassuolo
May 14: Monza vs Naples
May 21: AC Milan vs Sampdoria
May 21: Empoli vs Juventus
May 21: Napoli vs Inter Milan
May 21: Rome vs Salernitana
May 21: Udinese vs Lazio
May 28: Bologna vs Naples
May 28: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
May 28: Fiorentina vs Roma
May 28: Juventus vs AC Milan
May 28: Lazio vs Cremona
League 1
May 8: Troyes vs PSG
May 14: PSG vs AC Ajaccio
May 22: Auxerre vs PSG
May 28: Strasbourg vs PSG
UEFA Champions League (semi-finals)
May 10: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, first leg
May 11: AC Milan vs Inter Milan, first leg
May 17: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, 2nd leg
May 18: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2nd leg
Europa League (semi-finals)
May 12: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen, first leg
May 12: Juventus vs Sevilla, first leg
May 19: Sevilla vs Juventus, 2nd leg
May 19: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma, 2nd leg
Europa Conference League (semi-finals)
May 12: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar, first leg
May 12: Fiorentina vs Basel, first leg
May 19: Basel vs Fiorentina, 2nd leg
May 19: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, second leg
TENNIS
Until May 7: WTA1000 Madrid
Until May 7: ATP1000 Madrid
May 9-20: WTA1000 Rome
May 10-21: ATP1000 Rome
May 21-27: WTA250 Strasbourg
May 21-27: WTA250 Rabat
May 21-27: ATP250 Geneva
May 21-27: ATP250 Lyon
May 28 – June 11: French Open
BADMINTON
May 4-7: Trials Asian Games – Jwala Gutta Academy, Hyderabad
May 14-21: Sudirman Cup – Suzhou, China
May 23-28: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur
May 30 – June 4: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Bangkok
BOXING
April 30 – May 14: Men’s World Championships – Tashkent, Uzbekistan
WEIGHT LIFTING
May 3-13: Asian Championships – Korea Jinju
HOCKEY
May 26: FIH Pro League (Men) – Belgium vs India – London
May 27: FIH Pro League (Men) – Great Britain vs India – London
FORMULA ONE
May 7: Miami Grand Prix
May 21: Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna
May 28: Monaco Grand Prix
READ: Full F1 2023 schedule
ATHLETICS
May 5: Diamond League meeting – Doha
May 6: Rio Maior International Grand Prix in Athletic Walking (World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold) – Rio Maior, Portugal
May 15-18: 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championships – Ranchi
May 21: USATF Bermuda Grand Prix
May 21: TCS World 10K Bengaluru
May 27: USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
May 28: Diamond League meeting – Rabat
ARCHERY
May 16-21: Archery World Cup (Stage 2) – Shanghai
TABLE TENNIS
May 20-28: Final ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Durban, South Africa
TO SHOOT
Until May 5: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Cairo, Egypt
May 8-15: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol – Baku, Azerbaijan
May 20-29: ISSF World Cup Shotgun – Almaty, Kazakhstan
SQUASH
May 3-11: World Championships – Chicago
May 17-21: Manchester Open
May 26 – June 2: The Gouna International
TO PLAY CHESS
May 2-12: Stepan Avagyan Memorial Jermuk-2023 – Jermuk, Armenia
May 15-28: FIDE Women’s Grand Prix (fourth stage) – Nicosia, Cyprus
May 17-25: Sharjah Masters
May 26-31: Selangor Open – Kuala Lumpur
May 27 – June 4: Dubai Open
GOLF
May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship (PGA)
May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)
May 11-14: Cognizant Founders Cup (LPGA)
May 18-21: PGA Championship
May 24-28: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge
MOTO GP
May 14: GP of France
|
