Northwestern Clinches share in the 2023 Big Ten Softball title





ROSEMONT, Illinois (April 30, 2023) Northwestern University earned a share of the 2023 Big Ten Conference softball championship on Sunday with a 10-9 victory over Nebraska at Sharon J. Drysdale Field in Evanston, Illinois. It is the ninth conference title for the Wildcats (second highest in Big Ten softball history) and their second in a row, marking the first time NU has won consecutive conference championships since a four-year title reign from 1984-87. Northwestern University earned a share of the 2023 Big Ten Conference softball championship on Sunday with a 10-9 victory over Nebraska at Sharon J. Drysdale Field in Evanston, Illinois. It is the ninth conference title for the Wildcats (second highest in Big Ten softball history) and their second in a row, marking the first time NU has won consecutive conference championships since a four-year title reign from 1984-87. Northwestern (33-10, 18-2 Big Ten) had to come from behind twice to clinch Sunday’s victory over Nebraska. The Wildcats made up an early 2-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first before the Huskers responded with the next seven runs to build a 9-4 lead through the top of the fifth. Battling both rainy conditions and a five-run deficit, Northwestern responded with a six-run standup in the bottom of the fifth, kicking off a wild pitch just before the game entered a two-hour rain delay. A window in the weather occurred late on Sunday afternoon, allowing the teams to return to the diamond and complete the final two-plus innings, though no further runs were scored. Graduate student pitcher Danielle Williams came on in relief in the fifth inning and earned the win, going the last three frames to become Northwestern’s career leader (98), surpassing Lisa Ishikawa (1984-87) and Eileen Canney (2004-2007) . Williams is now tied for ninth on the Big Tens career win list and is two wins shy of becoming the seventh pitcher in Big Ten history to record 100 wins. Junior third baseman Hannah Caddy scored a three-run home run in the first inning to mark the first of two Wildcat rallies. Senior Kendall Peterson then added a pinch-hit, two-run double to fuel NU’s comeback in the fifth inning, which ended the Senior Day with the fourth conference championship led by the head coach Kate Drohangood for third in Big Ten history. Northwestern can secure the outright Big Ten Conference softball title with one win in its three remaining conference games, which will be played next weekend (May 5-7) at Rutgers. The Wildcats can also claim the outright one-loss conference championship by Indiana, which will be home next weekend to face Michigan State. The 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament will be played May 10-13 at the University of Illinois Eichelberger Field in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. The full 12-team roster for the tournament will be released next weekend following the conclusion of the regular season. More information can be found on the official tournament website at bigten.org/softball. Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce academic priority in the lives of students competing in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

