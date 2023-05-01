Modern cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf





Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (not pictured) during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 15, 2023 .AFP RAWALPINDI: After back-to-back victories against New Zealand in the ODI matches, Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf has said modern cricket is more about chasing big totals. Gone are the days when we had to deal with just under 300 runs. Modern cricket is all about chasing anything around or over 300. I’m glad we managed to chase big totals,” he said The news. The pacesetter further added that as a bowler these days you conced runs in ODI cricket, “you have to be ready for that.” On Saturday, Fakhar Zaman hit a third consecutive century to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI. The victory puts Pakistan ahead 2-0 in the five-game series, with the last three games to be played in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7. He praised wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his formidable role in the middle order, saying: Twice he was sent off in the middle order to help the side finish the game. Babar [Azam] and Rizwan have been fantastic when it comes to building partnerships. He added that both teams were there to give their best. Winning and losing is part of the game. But a good performance in the series would help the team get into a good rhythm for the Asian Cup and later for the World Cup. We would do our very best to keep the same pace for the rest of the series. Pakistan could finish top of the ICC ODI team’s points table, should they complete a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand. The tourists will also look forward to a recovery. On the other hand, we would try to make the best of the opportunity that comes our way,” he said. Haris, hoping to get a reverse swing during Asia and the World Cup, went on to say that even with the new ball he was ready to bowl. I’ve already done that against Australia and I’m ready to bowl with a new ball when needed. “I am a professional cricketer and should be ready to bowl in all circumstances.

