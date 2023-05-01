Zinedine Zidane wants to return to management, but not going to Real Madrid – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

All the top stories and transfer rumors from Monday’s papers…

DAILY MIRROR

Zinedine Zidane is keen to return as football manager this summer, but is well aware his next role will not be at Real Madrid.

THE SUN

Chelsea are one of several Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Stevenage’s teenage striker Makise Evans, who became their youngest first-team debutant last week.

Fulham fears that Andreas Pereira suffered a leg fracture during their Premier League game with Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester United are eyeing Tammy Abraham as an alternative to Harry Kane, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho appeared to be telling Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to “stop moaning” after he lost the ball in Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Manchester United fans cheered manager Erik ten Hag as the head coach picked up a green and gold ‘Glazers out’ scarf to throw into the crowd.

Angel di Maria has reportedly withdrawn from the Juventus squad to face Bologna on Sunday after being told he would not be in the starting eleven.

NFL great Deion Sanders says he is “embarrassed” after only one player was selected during the three days of the NFL Draft from one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBUs) – defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who will go to the New England Patriots went into the seventh and final round.

DAILY TELEGRAM

Leicester City have five games left to secure the Premier League’s future, but a summer departure for James Maddison seems inevitable.

Nottingham Forest will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the rest of the season following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury, just as criticism of Keylor Navas mounts after a mixed run of performances.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett says it is time authorities took action against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he is becoming a “serial offender” with his sideline antics.

Significant changes to the county’s cricket schedule are being discussed, including a suggestion to start the season with a one-day competition to be moved later in the summer.

THE ATHLETE

Leeds United’s supporters’ advisory council has lost confidence in the club’s owners and management after their 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Newcastle hope Sean Longstaff has avoided a serious foot injury and may even be available for their clash with Arsenal next Sunday.

Liverpool will hold discussions with their supporters groups over whether or not to play the national anthem against Brentford next weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

DAILY EXPRESS

Dan Evans has berated fellow British tennis players for not participating in enough tournaments, claiming that some of them would rather rest than match play.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Savage has told Rangers boss Michael Beale he is ready to take over Macclesfield Town to become Rangers’ new sporting director.

The father of Wigan mercenary Miguel Azeez reportedly had an “unsavory confrontation” with Latics manager Shaun Maloney after being left out of Saturday’s Championship clash with Reading, for whom his brother Femi plays.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian could make a move for Jamie McGrath, but they have to fight to bring in the playmaker.