Tennis team Ferris through to regional finals





BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State University men’s tennis team reached the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Finals as the Bulldogs defeated the Tiffin Dragons 4-2 on Saturday (April 29) in the opening round of national tournament action in Indianapolis.

Ferris State won the double and racked up singles victories on two, five and six to clinch the win, beating TU for the second time this year.

With the win, the Bulldogs take on host and nationally fifth-ranked Indianapolis in the regional finals. In the win over the Dragons, Ferris State picked up double wins over second and third in the lineup for the first point of the game. FSU’s Esunge Ndumbe and Alessandro Santangelo won 6-3 on two doubles, with Erik Kovacs and Yannic Alexander Mader taking a decisive 6-1 win in third spot. During the singles round, Kovacs pushed the FSU advantage to 2-0 with a straight-set win over two singles. However, the Dragons responded by taking the first and third flights in straight sets to take the match to two wins apiece. The fourth, fifth and sixth flights all went to the third set. During the game, with FSU’s Santangelo on match point at five singles, play was halted outside due to rain where the game started at Center Grove High School in Greenwood. The action was moved indoors to the UIndy Tennis Center and Santangelo needed just two points to finish his match indoors. Finally, Ndumbe, a freshman, sealed the triumph for the Bulldogs by taking a three-set win on six hits to lift the Bulldogs to victory. Ferris State improved this year to 16-4 overall. The Bulldogs make their 26th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, including the eighth straight year. Ferris State also advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2019.

