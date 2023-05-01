The Wild never addresses their core issues – Minnesota Wild

It’s getting old, you know.

How fast stories change. The Minnesota Wild led 2-1 after Game 3 of their series with the Dallas Stars. They came back for Game 4 on home ice, in front of the best fans in the league, with all the momentum. What a perfect opportunity to take the lead in the series and be on the verge of advancing to the second round for the first time since 2015.

And

They folded like an omelette. They burst under the pressure of the postseason. In one fell swoop, Dallas regained the series lead and turned everything upside down on its way to knocking Minnesota out of the postseason. The fans chased the Wild off the ice after the first and second periods. Later, the team received an undeserved cheer as they hopped off the ice as the final horn sounded.

Sounds familiar?

The same events happened exactly the same last year. Again and again we watch an identical story play out. Same false hope, same result.

The Wild enjoyed a 2-1 series lead last year after Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues. They allowed the Blues to climb back in that series, turn the momentum, turn the energy, and win the last three games to eliminate the Wild from the first round of the playoffs again.

What were the issues the Wild faced against St. Louis last year? Let’s review:

Poor special teams

Unreliable score

Superb goalkeeping

Failure of coaches to adapt to any of the above

The same old things happened in this series. Minnesota let the Stars shred them on the power play just like the Blues did last year. Both teams converted over 30% of their power plays against the Wild.

Minnesota’s depth players weren’t active at all in this series, and neither were the star players. The Wild had no one else last year except Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. This year, the only ones in the top-6 to do so were Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello. Gustav Nyquist and Freddie Gaudreau sprinkled in some nice moments, but the production was generally very lackluster.

Dallas beat the Wild 11-3 in the last three games before being eliminated. The attack dried up completely. The superstars, the depth scores, the new players, all of them!

The cornerstone of the Wilds superstar, Kaprizov, had zero ZERO points at equal strength throughout the series. The only run Kaprizov scored was a power play goal in the first period of Game 1. Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer knocked out Minnesota’s star players, as he did when he led the Vegas Golden Knights two years ago. Kaprizov has just four points in 13 games against DeBoer-coached teams in the postseason.

Call Kaprizov the Avatar as he disappeared when the Wild Nation needed him most. To be honest, I don’t want to be too hard on Kaprizov. However, he played clearly hurt say he was fine. We all saw Ryan Suter’s vicious, dirty cross-checks of Kaprizov in the first few Dallas games. Suter’s cowardice was on full display all series. No love was lost from the former Wild playoff no-show and current salary cap albatross.

Hey, don’t think I forgot about you, Matt Boldy. When Avatar Kaprizov left during the regular season, he left. What was so different this time? Boldy only produced three assists in the series. How many goals did Boldy score? The same number of times Wild has advanced to the second round in the past eight years. That’s right, folks: Zero!

How did Dallas’ star players fare? Roope Hintz was absolute dynamite to the stars. He had 12 points in just six games and was a catalyst throughout the series. Tyler Seguin was very effective and Miro Heiskanen played like the complete No. 1 defender he should have been. The pillars that were supposed to support Dallas showed up to play.

I understand that Eriksson Ek was injured, which is a huge loss for a team already lacking in centres. He was a stud all year and his absence from both ends of the ice really is a big blow. But losing one player shouldn’t lead to this kind of collapse.

The goaltending last year was below average. Marc-Andre Fleury was unspectacular this year and he was terrible in his only playoff game. Conversely, Filip Gustavsson was incredibly solid. However, he didn’t save games like Jake Oettinger did for the Stars.

The former Lakeville North star was too much for the Wild. He was incredible in the series, with a .929 save percentage and a 2.01 goals against average.

Gustavsson wasn’t much worse, with a save percentage of .921 and an average of 2.33 goals against. It looked like Oettinger was up to the task if the Wild needed a big goal or had a really good chance to score.

The last of the recurring themes from last year and years before is the lack of customization or the stubbornness to change things. Dean Evason’s penalty kill got fired, but then he’s still trotting out the same guys to get fired repeatedly? It’s no wonder it didn’t work. The power game is struggling, but Evason still puts the same guys on the field, waiting for a different result.

We don’t even need to get into the lineup decisions; people have already beaten that horse. Evason has shown that he doesn’t like to change things until it’s too late. He did nothing dramatic about the striker to the brink of elimination this year, if at all. Similar to how he threw Cam Talbot into the fire last year during Game 6 after riding Fleury for the first five games.

The Wilds’ reluctance to play younger players is well documented. You can talk all you want about Marco Rossi, Calen Addison, Adam Beckman, Sammy Walker, and all these young guys, but it’s a path we’ve already traveled. Those guys weren’t going to swing in and save the Wild from their self-sabotaging solutions. If they were able to succeed, it should have been done a long time ago.

Then there’s the one on duty: the story of Evason, Marcus Foligno and the umpires. Every team faces adversity; it belongs to sports. But they had no control over the referees’ decisions. Whining about it only makes it worse. If the only excuse one can offer for losing a match is that the referees have blown their whistle, guess what? You didn’t deserve to win. It’s that simple.

Evason now goes to 0-4 in the first round of the playoffs at the helm of the Wild. His teams have shown that they can start strong and throw the first punch. However, when they are inevitably knocked back, they struggle to adapt and are eventually knocked out.

Live video of the Wild trying not to fumble in the first round:

For a team that was supposed to be excellent defensively and play a “Grit First” physical style, they looked like a team on their heels throughout the series. They were dominantednot dominateingphysically and struggled with their defensive effort.

The Wild were, as they have been for over a decade, so close that it’s a different story. The pucks are always just a short distance from their sticks, slightly out of reach. They fantasize about their Grade-A chances so much you’d think they were cursed. And when they got solid wood on the puck, Oettinger was there to deny the Wild a maddening amount of times.

It’s even more frustrating because general manager Bill Guerin went for it on the deadline. Minnesota was one of the most active teams at the trade deadline and gave up resources to try and improve this team. The guys they brought in as attackers were effective. Marcus Johansson, Nyquist and Oskar Sundqvist all played very well. Johansson and Nyquist experienced a career renaissance during their limited sample size in Minnesota and had some moments during the playoffs.

The Wild will probably want to bring some of them back, but again, it came down to the same result.

Should we have expected more from this team? Maybe maybe not. They had the goaltending and a 2–1 series lead. But they were also injured, mediocre at best offensively and lacked center depth. Every other team looked at this lineup and laughed. The Wild had a winger journeyman, a player who was a career AHLer before his old AHL coach rescued him from obscurity, and a man who could barely earn a second contract in the NHL as their top three centers.

I love this team and I have nothing personal against any of the players on the Wild. I drag my sorry ass to the couch to watch them as often as possible. I have so much hope, so much optimism, and time and again I slip on the same banana peel they do every spring. It’s just unreal how naive I am.

I wasn’t there during the glory days of 2003, but I vividly remember nine years ago when Nino Niederreiter became a folk hero overnight. He shot a puck over Semyon Varlamov’s shoulder and off the pipe in Game 7 of the 2014 first round. It’s a beautiful goal and a beautiful memory, and that “PING!” took Minnesota to the second round of the playoffs for what we all hoped would be the first of many great playoff memories.

Only three players remain from that team. Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba starred in that series. Only two of them are expected back next season.

Another year, another Wild playoff loss. With all the ups and downs of the season, this comes as a reality check. Minnesota had a great chance to beat the dragon and prove they can show up in big games. Unfortunately, like Game 6 in St. Louis and Game 7 in Vegas the year before, the Wild couldn’t overcome the demons and prove they have what it takes to be a team that can be taken seriously when the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive.

Welcome back to your annual reminder that you are not in the State of Hockey, but in a State of Hockey Purgatory. And until the Wild proves otherwise, you never leave.