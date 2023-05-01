Sports
Aztecs Drop Series Final to UNLV, 4-1
SAN DIEGO San Diego State was unable to complete a weekend sweep on Sunday, as UNLV salvaged the final game of a Mountain West series with a 4-1 victory at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
Despite the loss, the Aztecs (18-22, 12-7 MW) still maintain their place at the top of the standings heading into the final three weeks of the regular season after beating San Jose State (20-20, 13-9 MW ) was defeated in a 24-12 slugfest at Third Place Air Force (21-24, 14-10 MW) earlier in the day.
Back at The Mesa, three SDSU pitchers combined to limit the Rebels (17-25, 8-13 MW) to just three hits for the game. Two of those proved to be the most damaging, however, as Kade Higgins hit a pair of two-run home runs to account for UNLV’s winning margin.
The Aztecs’ Jadon Bercovich, who made his first career start in his first appearance of the season, quickly retired the first two batters he faced in the top of the first inning before walking Jacob Sharp. Higgins then stepped to the plate and shot a 2-0 pitch over the fence into right field to put the visitors on top.
SDSU responded with its only count of the afternoon at the bottom of the frame, like TJFontaine hit an RBI single up the middle to come home Cole Carriggwho received a walk and moved into second after a failed pick-off.
Moments later, the Rebels’ Braden Murphy was hit by a pitch to lead off the second inning before Paul Myro struckout. The Aztecs’ Omar Serran was summoned out of the bullpen at this point and caused a doubles grounder to second base by Jason Sharman that extinguished the threat.
Serrano retired 19 of the 20 batters he faced, including 13 in a row to begin his stint, before giving up a leadoff single to Sharp in the seventh. The SDSU sophomore went 6 2/3 innings without a walk while fueling six batters.
The score remained unchanged until the top of the ninth when Higgins went deep Eldridge Armstrong III with two outs, bringing Rylan Charles to the plate, who had previously been hit by a pitch.
The Aztecs got a runner on board in the third and fourth innings off UNLV starter Zack Simon, but were unable to capitalize.
Shaun Montoya hit a lead-off single in the third, but was erased shortly afterwards on Carrigg’s fielder’s choice grounder. Simon then struck Poncho Ruizwhile Carrigg was then eliminated on a stolen base at second base.
In the fourth, Fondtain led off with a walk, but Simon caused a double play grounder Caden Miller to prevent problems.
Later in the sixth, Montoya hit a towering shot to right center, but Charles made a big flyout at caution lane with his back to home plate to rob the SDSU batter.
Simon (2-1) earned the win after giving up the unearned run on two hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts in six innings of work as Jack Sellinger threw the last three frames and fueled six batters to collecting his fourth. rescue of the year. Conversely, Bercovich (0-1) was tagged with the loss.
The Aztecs got the lead-off hitter on board in the eighth and ninth off Sellinger, but were unable to convert it. Weems defeated an infield-hit to take second Charlie Rhee’s sacrifice bunt but was left behind after Sellinger struckout Cade Martinez and got Montoya to fly out.
Carrigg also singled to the hole at shortstop to usher in ninth and promptly stole second after Sellinger fueled Ruiz. The SDSU junior then placed third on defensive indifference before Sellinger struckout Fondtain and caused a groundout by Miller to end the game.
The state of San Diego will step out of the conference on Tuesday when it heads north to the San Fernando Valley to fight CSUN, starting at 3 p.m. PT. The Aztecs-Matadors clash will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
