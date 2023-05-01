Sports
Real Madrid stars support Carlos Alcaraz | ATP tour
The admiration for Carlos Alcaraz in the sports world knows no bounds. On Sunday, several Real Madrid players made the trip to the Manolo Santana stadium to cheer on the Spaniard during his third round match at the Mutua Madrid Open.
The Murcia native, a self-proclaimed fan of the whites, enjoyed the court’s special support. Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo were among those who attended the defending champion’s match against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.
Alcaraz, only 19 years old and a huge football fan, was delighted to have them by his side.
“I’m still getting nervous, I’m not going to lie,” admitted Alcaraz, who was able to say hello to the players before leaving for the dressing room. “Giants like them in the stands… I’m so glad they came to watch my game.”
The No. 2 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings took the opportunity to wish the Real Madrid players the best of luck for the coming weeks as they face one of the biggest challenges of the season in their Champions League semi-finals.
“We talked about how well I played today and their latest results,” Alcaraz revealed in his post-game press conference. “We discussed what awaits them [Manchester] City. I wished them luck and they did the same with me.”
It is not the first time that Alcaraz has shown signs of its close ties with the club from the Spanish capital. The Murcia native, who is good friends with some members of the team, is a loyal fan. Last season he went to the Champions League final in Paris at Roland Garros and saw Real Madrid win their 35th national title.
