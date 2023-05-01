Mary Washington pushes past men’s lacrosse





UNION, NJ (4/15/23) & FREDRICKSBURG, VA. (4/30/23) – Dylan Johnson finished with six points on four goals and two assists as the Kean University men’s lacrosse team dropped a Coastal Lacrosse Conference game at the University of Mary Washington, 17-14 in a resumed game suspended two weeks ago due to lightning strike delays. JD Nozemack totaled eight points on four goals and four assists for the Eagles, who improved to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the CLC. Anthony Porter And Dante Magliano both gained four points each for the Cougars to fall to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the CLC. The Union, NJ version 44:36 was played in Union, NJ on April 15 e .

. Two lightning delays suspended the game with 24 seconds remaining in the third and the score tied at 11-11.

Johnson scored four times during a back-and-forth match at Union.

The Cougars jumped out to a 4-1 lead behind back-to-back goals from Johnson.

UMW responded with seven of the next eight goals to increase their lead to 8-5 with 4:10 remaining.

Johnson and Magliano both scored two goals each, while Kean held a slim 11-10 lead with 5:24 left in the third.

Mary Washington answered right back, just before the second lightning delay kicked in.

15 of Aprile was also Senior Day as five seniors were honored, Justin Sandstrom , Dominic Martine , Stephen Thorne Magliano and Tommy Pellegrino . The Fredericksburg, Va. Version Both teams agreed to play the remaining 15:24 of the game on April 30 e

Nozemack scored four of the Eagles’ five goals in the aforementioned 15:24 time frame.

The Cougars traded goals before three consecutive four-quarter goals put UMW ahead for good.

doorman, Connor Batjer And Nick Thorne all adding up a goal in the last stanza. In the box Batjer and Thorne each gained three points.

Kenny Yeager and Pellegrino also scored for the Cougars.

and Pellegrino also scored for the Cougars. Devin Repert made nine saves with three groundballs and a turnover caused.

made nine saves with three groundballs and a turnover caused. Hunter Jenkinson a total of seven groundballs and a turnover caused.

a total of seven groundballs and a turnover caused. Yeager scored a total of four groundballs and two turnovers caused. Read the full article

