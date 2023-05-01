Can girls’ flag soccer and boys’ tackling soccer coexist in the fall?

It’s been a cool spring in Arizona, perfect weather for some girls to play soccer.

Phoenix Xavier Prep held Senior Night on its turf against Chandler last week. The stands were filled. There were big, athletic plays, cheering fans, a rousing atmosphere and a thrilling overtime where Chandler won 34-27.

The girls’ flag game, which gained a foothold in the Valley at the high school club level more than a decade ago, will take a new turn in the fall, when the Arizona Interscholastic Association begins the first season of girls’ flag football as an official sanctions sport. .

There will be 56 schools divided into two divisions in the fall, when the AIA will hand out two state championship trophies in flag football for the first time. The senior division will mainly consist of schools that have already played club flag. The second division will be primarily for new schools competing in what has become a popular sport not only in Arizona, but in states across the country.

The sport is played in the same season that boys tackle football, attracting more year-round attention than any other high school sport. That has led to some concern about whether putting the girls’ game in the same season where it could be overshadowed by the boys is a good move.

Among the questions that still linger: How are matches scheduled? Will there be enough officials and coaches? Will they complement each other or compete against each other?

“I love girls flag football,” said Richard Taylor, longtime Peoria Centennial football coach. “I’m not sure, at least at our school, with limited space, where everyone would practice in the fall.”

Hamilton Girls Flag Football coach Matt Stone, one of Arizona’s biggest supporters of the sport, said the AIA has taken a positive approach to planning flag football as a sanctioned sport. He said AIA director David Hines has trusted input from coaches and administrators.

“And as a result, we have a better, more organized sport for the girls than any state. I’m proud of that,” said Stone.

What is the best season for flag football?

Girls flag soccer club teams play in the spring. Boys’ soccer coaches helped the girls’ teams in the spring together with the tackle soccer players. In the fall, their time is filled with their own boys’ teams.

Hines said the AIA’s board of directors, made up of school administrators, approved flag football for the fall because, “We want to align the flag season with traditional football so we can tie our championships into the football championships.”

Yet there are differences of opinion.

“When we started developing the sport in 2006 and 2007, it was always in the spring,” Stone said. “At first we wanted to have boys from football help the girls. And that was just not possible in the fall.”

Rae Black, Queen Creek Casteel’s soccer coach, said her son, who runs back on the fall boys’ soccer team, helped with the girls’ team in the spring, along with some of his teammates. running the chains during games.

“It’s important to me, but it doesn’t matter more than the girls can play for the school,” said Black. “When we presented it to the AIA, we presented it from spring. Everything was done with spring’s point of view. They are the ones in power and they’re going to put it where they see fit.

“To combine it with the boys’ championships, I thought that was a cool idea. My son will be a senior at Casteel next year. If my girls’ team goes and his team goes, I would love that.”

However, Black noted that not all schools have the field space for training to tackle flag in the spring together with boys.

“Some will have a little problem, and some will have a really big problem. I don’t want varsity coaches to feel any resentment, like, ‘We have to fit in with the girls.’ I would hope it wouldn’t create that,” said Black.

There are other issues besides field space, Stone said: stadium availability and game times, especially when summer heat in late August and September is still a factor.

“Speaking of playing at the same time as boys, how do you structure the games so you can have multiple games on the same day?” Stone said. “I’m still saying that’s not possible. Suppose the boys (JV game) start at 4 on Thursday and the girls take the field at 7; that’s a viable scenario, but who’s going to get a 4 sell hours to a boys team? If you flip the scenario and tell the girls to play at age 4, what world is a varsity sport supposed to be played in before a JV?”

Schools will have to ensure equal treatment for both boys and girls, he said.

“I understand the situation,” said Sister Lynn Winsor, director of Xavier Athletic. “No matter what season it is, it’s going to be hard to negotiate. But I think the athletic directors are smart enough that we can work it out.”

“If we have to evaluate it after the fall, and if we have to adapt, we can do that.”

Confidence to make it work

There is also the issue of officials. Will there be enough for both sports?

There is a national shortage of referees, mainly due to the abuse they receive from fans and parents, and in recent years the AIA has had to schedule more games on Thursdays and Saturdays in order to have enough officials to work matches.

Mesa Public Schools Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks said his schools have already had a club flag season in the fall and it has worked out great.

“Had no problems,” he said. “It will be new next year with the number of teams playing, but I have faith in the AIA and its ability to create a schedule that will work for everyone and I have faith in the state’s athletic administrators to deliver this new sports at their locations.”

Maricopa tackle football coach Tevin Rutherford thinks adding flag as a sanctioned sport is a positive move, but he sees the potential for scheduling conflicts, but well-known boys’ and girls’ teams have solved that with other sports.

“Game planning requires the same level of collaboration between coaches and the athletic department. This is no different than what boys and girls soccer and boys and girls basketball deal with every year,” Rutherford said.

Arizona will be one of nine states to play girls’ soccer in the fall. Of those nine, Georgia has the most affected schools at 240, but that season begins in the middle of fall and continues into the middle of winter. Alabama has 57 schools that play in the fall.

“Girls who can play soccer is amazing,” said Goodyear Desert Edge co-head soccer coach Mark Carter, who runs the program with his twin brother, Marcus. “I know there are a lot of girls who are thinking about playing and now have the opportunity to do so.

“Obviously if they play in the fall there will be some logistical issues depending on the size and space of the schools. There are a lot of people who make a lot more money than me who I trust will calculate all of that .” out.”

Michael Patterson, an assistant football coach at Phoenix Brophy Prep, is excited about leading Xavier Prep’s girls flag football team in the fall when he transfers from Brophy to sister school Xavier to coach both. It’s arranged, he said, for Brophy to practice in the morning and Xavier after school to make it work.

Xavier doesn’t need to solve field problems in the fall because other girls’ school fall sports don’t need it.

Not only is Patterson a big believer in giving girls a chance, but he also gets the chance to coach his daughter Mikayla, a freshman on Xavier’s first-ever spring club team.

Patterson said the plan appears to be for girls to play on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the fall. “We’re a varsity sport and we play at 4, so that’s a dilemma,” said Patterson.

Patterson said the reception at Xavier’s was great. Xavier has its own artificial grass football field with goal posts. So many players want to be part of the program that the private school plans to field a junior varsity team in the fall as well.

“There are girls who have finished varsity basketball or football who are on our team,” he said. “There are volleyball players. Many girls quit their sports to play flag. They love flag.”

Xavier senior quarterback Jenna Burch, the captain of the team this spring, whose brother plays football at Brophy, said she was happy to play at the club level for at least a year before graduating. But she can see how girls have to choose between sports in the fall.

“I’m graduating so that’s not a problem for me, but for a lot of girls it’s a problem,” she said. “We’ve got some girls on the court, a little volleyball. We’ll see how it works. But we’ve all fallen in love with it.”

College opportunities

Scholarships are available for girl flag football players. There are 17 NAIA schools from 10 different states that offer women’s soccer, which is played in the spring. That was sanctioned two years ago. It has not yet been recognized by the NCAA as a sanctioned sport. But Winsor recognizes it’s only a matter of time before the NCAA approves, especially with Nike now pumping money into high schools for girls’ soccer.

Black said she believes that if a girl has a great desire to play to achieve great academic success, she can get a scholarship to the sport.

She wants to promote it this summer and try to get more moms to learn the sport so they become coaches.

“There are plenty of varsity coaches out there who will teach them,” Black said.

The NFL and Nike have rallied behind girls’ soccer. During the week of the Super Bowl being played in the Valley, the AIA received a $100,000 check from Nike to fund schools involved in flag football. Hines said the money will be used to pay for school uniforms.

Riczer Desvaristes, the youth soccer manager of the Arizona Cardinals, told the Arizona Republic in February that they want to give all girls access to soccer across the country, adding that “the Cardinals have been very supportive of what we do and excited to support the support sports.”

