Women’s Tennis wins James Madison 4-0 for 2023 Sun Belt Championship





PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia. For the third year in a row, the Old Dominion women’s tennis team can add a piece of hardware to the trophy cabinet with the words Conference Champions on it. The 33rd ranked Monarchs defeated James Madison 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to capture the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship at the Peachtree City Tennis Center. This makes it three consecutive years that ODU has won a conference title by tying the final two in Conference USA. After winning the men’s team last week, ODU’s sweep of the tournament titles marks the first time since 2019 that the same team won both Sun Belt titles when South Alabama swept. Doubles started Tatsiana Sasnouskaja And Sophia Johnson a 6-2 win over Kylie Moulin and Ines Oliveira on the front line. After each team won their first games on their serve, the ODU duo ripped off the next four games to take a commanding 5-1 lead en route to victory. The run was brought in on line three with Shah Biran And Alesya Yakubovich scoring a 6-4 victory over Dana Afanasyeva and Reka Matko. Biran and Yakubovich took three wins in a row after dropping the opening game of the set to gain momentum for the double point. In singles, Sasnouskaya put ODU 2–0 up with a 6–1, 6–1 win over Moulin on the first line. The senior won the first three and last three games of the opening set. In set two, after Moulin won the game two opener, Sasnouskaya ripped off six in a row for the win. Alexandra Victorovich matched Sasnouskaya’s scores in a win over Ines Oliveira on line five for a 3–0 ODU lead. She jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening set and followed up in set two by winning the first three games and then the last three. Sophia Johnson closed the championship at line two with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Afanasyeva. She ended each set by winning the last two games, including a break of service in the deciding game of the second set. “We feel very good and happy to win this title,” said ODU Head Coach Dominic Manila . “Our team played well all week, came out on a mission and performed beautifully this week. When you’re the only one, you’ve got a target on your back and I feel like every time we jumped at the opportunity and tackled everything everyone threw us so well with such grace. They deserved this and I’m so happy for them.” ODU will announce its NCAA Tournament destination and opponent Monday night at 6 p.m. with a roster show on ncaa.com. Tennis match results

James Madison v Old Dominion

4/30/2023 in Peachtree City, Ga.

(Peachtree City Tennis Center)

#33 Old Dominion 4, James Madison 0

Singles competition

1. #35 Tatsiana Sasnouskaja (ODU-W) def. Kylie Moulin (JMU) 6-1, 6-1

2. Sophia Johnson (ODU-W) def. Daria Afanasyeva (JMU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Shah Biran (ODU-W) vs. Daniela Voloh (JMU) 6-7 (2-7), unfinished

4. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU-W) led. Daria Munteanu (JMU) 6-3, 3-5, unfinished

5. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) defeated. Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) led Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-3, 4-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #40 Sophia Johnson / Tatsiana Sasnouskaja (ODU-W) def. Kylie Moulin/Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-2

2. Allison Isaacs /Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) Ice Daria Munteanu/Daniela Voloh (JMU) 4-3, unfinished

3. Shah Biran / Alesya Yakubovich (ODU-W) def. Daria Afanasyeva/Reka Matko (JMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

James Madison 15-8

Old Reign 18-4; National ranking #33

Order of Finish: Doubles (1.3); Singles (5,1,2)

Sun Belt Conference Championship

