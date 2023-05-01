Montgomery mother, but looks like Swayman for Game 7





BRIGHTON, MA – While Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t tip his hat in his post-Sunday morning skate media session ahead of Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, Jeremy Swayman will likely take over from Linus Ullmark as the starting goaltender tonight at TD Garden (6:30 p.m. ET, NESN, TNT). “No, I’m not going to tell you,” Montgomery replied when asked who his starting goaltender will be as the Bruins try to avoid an all-out collapse in their Eastern Conference quarterfinals with the Panthers forcing a Game 7 after going 3 times left behind. -1 in the series. “What about other lineup changes?” a reporter asked the Boston Bruins bank boss. “Maybe,” he replied. But while Montgomery played coy with his lineup again, Jeremy Swayman was the ice’s first-choice goaltender – which usually means he’s the starter. Ullmark, like most backups, stayed on the ice for a good 20 minutes to take pictures of the healthy scrapes and team personnel. Midway through the player media availability in the team locker room, a sweaty and clearly frustrated Ullmark entered, went straight to his booth and took off his gear while reporters interviewed his teammates. Unless he, Swayman and Montgomery tried the media and in fact the Florida PanthersUllmark will not be the starting goaltender for the Boston Bruins in the do-or-die Game 7 tonight. It should also be noted that defender Jakub Zboril and forwards AJ Greer and Jakub Lauko also stayed on the ice with Ullmark and came in just in front of him. During that Montgomery buster, the Boston Bruins head coach acknowledged how difficult it is for a head coach to tell a goalie or another player that he is not playing in a Game 7. “I trust ‘Goalie Bob’ and his feeling for the goalkeepers,” said Montgomery when asked how he delivered the difficult news. “And it’s the same, not just for goalkeepers – if we change in any position, it’s very difficult because we have a group that has given everything for the team all year, and everyone wants to play in a Game 7.” Montgomery then went back to his childhood and dreamed of playing in a Game 7. When you grow up as a kid and love hockey, whether you play knee hockey with your brother or your friend, or you play knee hockey with your pee-wee team while staying at a tournament and in the hallways of a hotel, it’s always Game 7. It’s never the first game. I told the team, when I played I had a neighbor and he wasn’t very good, but I let him win three games so we could go to a Game 7! I mean, that’s what you love about it. Chance. I’ve talked about it, in your career as a player, if you play for ten years, you might get two Game 7s. How exciting is that to be able to live your childhood dreams?”

