Bouzakis wins US Open title with 61 kg – Ohio State Buckeyes





brackets Columbus, Ohio-Nic Bouzakis, a redshirt freshman with Ohio State’s wrestling team, won the U20 Freestyle US Open title in the 61 kg category on Sunday. He won seven games, beating his opponents 71-8 along the way. In addition to Bouzakis, several current and former Buckeyes performed well at the 2023 US Open in Las Vegas this week. Nick Boykin was second in the 97 kg Senior Greco class with a 3-1 record. Sammy Sasso, the runner-up at 149 pounds at the 2023 NCAA Championship and the 2023 Big Ten champion at the same weight, placed second in the senior freestyle 70 kg class. In the U20 freestyle competition, redshirt freshman Brendan McCrone battled back in the consolation group to finish fourth at 57 kg. Jesse Mendez, who earned All-America status as a true freshman with the Buckeyes at 133, placed third at 65 kg in the U20 Freestyle bracket. Incoming freshman Rocco Welsh advanced to the finals of the 79 kg U20 freestyle bracket as the No. 1 seed with five straight wins after an opening round bye. He finished second after losing to Gabriel Arnold (Level Up WC) in the final, 3-2. Former Buckeyes Joey McKenna advanced to the finals in the 65kg Senior Freestyle bracket. He fell in the title fight to Nick Lee (Nittany Lion WC), 10-5. Kollin Moore also made it to the finals in the 92kg Senior Freestyle bracket. He took on Michael Macchiavello (Wolfpack WC), who defeated former Buckeye 12-2. Brady Koontz, another former Buckeye, won the 55kg Senior Greco bracket with a 9-0 victory over Dalton Duffield (Army). Buckeyes at the US Open Nick Boykin in the 97 kg Senior Greco competition at the US Open Rnd. From 32: Day Rnd. Of 16: Defeated Daniel Miller (Marines) VPO1, 8-6 Quarters: Defeated Brandon Marshall (Big Game WC), 9-0, 3:16 Semifinals: Defeated Christian Dulaney (NY AC), VPO1, 7-5 Final: lost to Josef Rau (TMWC), VSU1, 10-1, 3:42 Sammy Sasso in the 70kg Senior Freestyle competition at the US Open Rnd. of 64: Day Rnd. of 32: Defeated Sylvia Pace (NYCRTC), VFA, 6-0, 1:02 Rnd. of 16: Defeated Cameron Harrell (Maryland), VFA, 11-4, 2:12 Quarters: Defeated Ed Scott (Wolfpack WC), VSU1, 14-4 5:17 Semifinals: Defeated Jarrett Jacques (Tiger Style WC), VPO1, 9-2 Final: Lost to Tyler Berger (Nebraska), VPO1, 10-9 Bryce Hepner in the 74kg Senior Freestyle competition at the US Open Rnd. of 64: Ian Sandoz (Texas), VSU, 10-0, defeated 0:57 Rnd. of 32: lost to Vincenzo Joseph (SKWC), VSU1, 17-6, 5:47 Cons 32 #2: Goodbye Cons 16 #1: Defeated Kolbi Caffey (Carbondale WC), VSU1, 14-4 Cons 16 #2: Defeated Peter Pappas (George Mason), VPO1, 4-4 Cons 8 #1: Defeated Elijah Cleary (Titan Mercury WC), VPO, 3-0 8 Drawbacks #2: Lost to Joey Lavallee (Lehigh Valley WC), VSU, 10-0 Carson Kharchla in the 79kg Senior Freestyle competition at the US Open Rnd. of 64: Day Rnd. of 32: Defeated Devan Hendricks (Knights RTC), VSU, 10-0, 1:14 Rnd. of 16: Lost to Alex Dieringer (Cliff Keen WC), VPO, 5-0 Cons 16 #2: Defeated Andrew Cerniglia (Navy WC), VPO1, 17-8 Cons 8 #1: Defeated Muhamed McBryde (NYAC), VPO1, 5-5 Cons 8 #2: Lost to Alex Marinelli (Hawkeye WC), VSU, 10-0, 3:59 Brendan McCrone in the 57kg U20 Freestyle competition at the US Open Rnd. of 128: Lost to Nicolar Rivera (Wisconsin RTC), VSU1, 12-1, 2:20 Cons 64 #2: Defeated Nicholas Curley (Massachusetts), VSU1, 15-4, 2:00 Cons 32 #1: Defeated Kola Johnson (Utah), VFA, 6-0, 0:56 Cons 32 #2: Defeated Tanner Spalding (Compound Wrestling), VFA, 8-0, 2:46 Cons 16 #1: Defeated Dante Rigal, (New York), VFA 10-0, 2:12 Cons 16 #2: Defeated Nolan Wertanen (Cliff Keen WC), VSU, 10-0, 0:53 Cons 8 #1: Defeated Jacob Houpt (Quest), VFA, 6-0, 1:05 Cons 8 #2: Defeated Aaron Lucio (Michigan West WC), VFA, 2-0, 0:20 Cons 4: Defeated Dominic Mendez (Righetti HS), VFA 6-0, 1:32 Cons Semis: Defeated Cael Nacdeo (Central Pa.), VIN Third Place: Lost to Nicolar Rivera (Wisconsin RTC), VSU, 10-0, 2:32 Nic Bouzakis in the 61kg U20 Freestyle competition at the US Open Round of 128: Defeated Raymond Lopez (California), VSU 10-0, 0:42 Round of 64: Defeated Mason Kernan (Young Guns Wrestling Club), VSU, 10-0, 1:16 Round of 32: Defeated Wyatt Richter (Ohio), VSU, 10-0, 0:31 Round of 16: Defeated Sergio Vega (Cyclones wrestling), VSU, 10-0, 1:34 Quarters: Defeated Cesar Avelar (Grindhouse WC), VSU, 10-0, 0:55 Semifinals: Defeated Jace Rhodes (Hawkeye WC), VSU, 10-0, 1:40 Final: Defeated Kale Petersen (Sebolt), VPO1, 11-8 Jesse Mendez in the 65kg U20 Freestyle competition at the US Open Rnd Of 128: Defeated Kael Brisker (Southeast WC), VSU, 10-0, 1:52 Rnd Of 64: Defeated by Jayden Scott (New York), VPO1, 3-2 Round of 32: Defeated Kal Miller (Dmv Rtc), VSU1, 12-2, 4:48 Round of 16: Defeated Jacob Mann (RTC New Jersey), VSU, 11-0, 0:24 Quarters: Defeated Dylan Chappell (Buffalo Valley RTC), VPO1, 11-8 Semifinals: Lost to Kannon Webster (Illinois), VP01, 5-3 Cons Semis: Defeated Pierson Manville (M2 TC), VPO1, 4-3 Third Place: Defeated Cole Brooks (OK RTC), VSU, 12-0 Gavin Brown in the 70kg U20 Freestyle competition at the US Open Round of 128: Defeated Ethan Wonser (North Dakota), VSU, 10-0, 1:01 Round of 64: Defeated Dylan Kamps (Three Forks HS), VSU, 11-0, 0:39 Round of 32: Defeated Koa Ruiz (West Coast RTC), VFA, 10-2, 2:08 Round of 16: Lost to Jordan Williams (Cowboy RTC), VSU1, 12-2, 5:37 Cons 8 #1: Lost to Nick Sanko (Cavalier WC), VSU1, 12-2, 1:29 Seth Shumate in the 86kg U20 Freestyle competition at the US Open Round of 64: Defeated Kole Mulhauser (New York), VPO1, 12-7 Round of 32: Defeated Michael Bartush (Buffalo Valley RTC), VSU, 10-0, 0:41 Round of 16: Lost to Leonard Pinto (Nebraska WTC), VPO1, 12-11 Cons 16 #2: Defeated Andrew Wenzel (Illinois), VFA, 0-0, 0:30 Cons 8 #1: Defeated Cannon Potts, (Deschutes), VSU 10-0, 01:13 Cons 8 #2: Lost to Tate Nakedborn (Big Game WC), VPO1, 7-6 #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/bouzakis-wins-u-s-open-title-at-61kg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos