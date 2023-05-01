Two top NHL seeds bite the dust as the Bruins and Avs fall

The NHL Playoffs get their fun out of defying logic or explanation and enjoying the unpredictability of it. That doesn’t mean it’s always free, as hockey and its fans would have you believe. But it dives into the chaos and craziness more often than its brethren, that’s for sure.

What can make the NHL more exciting?

Both #1 seeds bounced

Last night in dueling Game 7s, both #1 seeds in each conference ate it in single-goal games. The record-breaking Bruins, with their 65 wins and 135 points, were one minute away from sending the Florida Panthers home where they belong, but a Brandon Montour tie on a skate bounce sent the game into overtime. There, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo got a little mixed up on a dump-in, hesitating just long enough for the Panthers to get to the puck first and cause a rucks, which ended with Carter Verhaeghe loose in the circle to to go upstairs. end the series and create the largest upset, by points difference, in NHL history.

Totally them doubles were the Seattle Kraken, driving Phillip Grubauer’s biggest game and a bounce off the hand of Ben Meyers to a 2-1 win, with a touch of offside to nullify Avs’ apparent 3rd period equalizer (and rightly so , must be said).

The Bruins and Avs are not the same despite their high placement, pub and expectations. The Avs have had a bad season from the start, with captain Gabriel ThreeYaksAndADog missing all season and the loss of Nazem Kadri who stole the top six. They were plagued with injuries throughout the year and rarely rolled out their full squad. But they were good enough to be part of the playoff muck, which the group in the West had become, and finish top of the Central Division.

The Bruins had to be as confident as possible, and we certainly thought so, and yet they couldn’t shut down a pretty flawed Panthers team that couldn’t even get its No. 1 center, Sasha Barkov, to appear at any time, whatever his total assist may be.

What happened to the Bruins?

The B’s certainly seemed to freeze in Game 6 and 7, especially during last night’s overtime, where the fear went back and forth between team and crowd and multiplied with each cut. The B’s made the choice to flip to Jeremy Swayman in the net for Game 7 after Linus Ullmark was pretty vague in Game 6. And he was good enough, though Bs fans will play about the softie who opened the scoring on Sunday. Boston had switched between their goalkeepers all season, so doing that again shouldn’t have been a problem, but will be attacked by all observers in the Hub, you can be sure of that. They probably should have bounced between their netminders sooner.

It would be the greatest folly ever to try to derive meaning from the six-month regular season that is all but erased by what happens in the playoffs on the reg. This is just the way hockey wants it to be. The combination of the nature of the sport (each game is only decided at a handful of times), the strictest salary cap in the sport ( and one that has remained flat for a few years) just has made sure there isn’t much of a difference between these teams, not even one that outscored their opponents by 42 points in the regular season. In two weeks, any team can run with any other team with just the right amount of fortune. Hell, you can build a team from scratch and watch it achieve playoff success in two years, which has now happened twice in the last five years in this league.

It was in stark contrast to what happened in the NBA earlier in the day, where the Warriors could only let Steph Curry bury the Kings, though it should be mentioned that the Warriors themselves are a 6-seed after finishing the regular season. But they have earned that right. The Avs couldn’t send Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar out for 40-45 minutes, and the deeper you go into the lineup, the more the teams look alike. It is becoming increasingly difficult to stack talent for a long time.

There’s not much you can do about how hockey works, and this isn’t some call to find a way to climb the playoffs to make the regular season mean more. The bounce Montour achieved to tie Game 7 with less than a minute left could have gone either way. The multiple bounces leading up to the Krakens opening goal were the definition of random. That’s just how it goes in this.

Of course, with another season where the cap remains flat and this kind of weirdness is always likely, fans may wonder why they even care about the 82 games. Until the cap really starts popping, they matter less and less.

Very bad football

Two very stupid football teams played a very stupid football match yesterday, when Liverpool took a 3-0 lead to a Spurs side who apparently ran the bus, only to blow that lead when they changed shirts around the 40th minute, and then Liverpool won when Tottenham had a whole Tottenham moment.

But perhaps the perfect symbol for this match, and for both teams’ seasons, was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s hamstring tugging in celebration of a winning goal that really shouldn’t even feel so good. as he yelled at the 4th official, who he later admitted had done nothing wrong:

Life is in the details, I guess.

Follow Sam on Twitter @Felsgate.