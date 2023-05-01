Best Maldives sports resorts for active holidays, diving, water sports

The Maldives may be best known for their turquoise waters, white sand beaches and world-class resorts, but the nation of islands in the Indian Ocean isn’t just a place where you can sit back and relax in total luxury. There are also many hotels and resorts that offer active breaks and sporting experiences. We pick out some of the sporting resorts in the Maldives…

Located 40 minutes by seaplane south of Mal in Dhaalu Atoll, Niyama private islands is considered one of the best surfing resorts in the Maldives. In addition to a collection of 134 villas and pavilions, as well as The Crescent with five pool villas, the resort also features multiple dining options, two swimming pools, and a 24-hour gym with trainers and group exercise classes. In addition to surfing lessons and experiences, the activities offered include tennis, futsal, kickboxing, pilates, yoga, cruises, fishing, water sports, snorkeling, and scuba diving. Where to book: Expedia UK

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort has announced a new partnership with LUXTennis, with world-class coaching and fully personalized tennis programs for guests of all ages and abilities. The program is led by former Polish number one and number six in Europe, Agata Baranksa, who will work with guests to improve their game by focusing on cardio, technique and strategy. Clinics for children are also offered, introducing them to the sport through fun, interactive games. In addition, guests can participate in The Lux Tennis Legend Experience, a five-hour course with tennis legends Martina Hingis and David Ferrer. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi features 119 villas with private pools, a private island, 11 dining options, padel courts, a dive jetty and a diving and water sports center. Where to book: Expedia UK

Nestled between verdant rainforest and white sand beaches on a private island, The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort overlooks the tantalizing waves of the Indian Ocean, offering the ultimate island paradise experience. Between exquisite culinary delights and ultimate relaxation at the Iridium Spa, thrill-seeking guests need look no further than the Vommuli Dive & Watersports Center. Guests can soar through the air on a parasail and witness an aerial view of the entire island and surrounding archipelago or take an underwater adventure to discover ocean life after sunset on a night dive tour. Experienced divers can see marine mammals such as octopuses, luminous jellyfish, giant crabs and lobsters, sea snakes and many more that are nearly impossible to see during the day. Where to book: Expedia UK

Throwing away in the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, W Maldives subtly nestled in the pristine beauty of Fesdu Island. The five-star private island resort features more than 70 rooms, a spa and activities such as boating, jet skiing, jogging/fitness trail, kayaking, sailing, sauna, scuba diving, snorkeling, volleyball, water skiing and table tennis. With some of the world’s best diving on the resort’s shores, it’s the perfect base from which to discover life beneath the waves. One of the highlights is the chance to mingle with whale sharks. You can board the property’s own private yacht ESCAPE and head to one of the many dive sites in the Ari Atoll. Where to book: Expedia UK

Located on the tranquil Noonu Atoll, Cheval Blanc Randheli consists of mini-islands, each offering a unique and dedicated experience. The resort features 46 villas, restaurants, a spa, beaches and swimming pools. For an active or wellness holiday, guests can enjoy the fitness center, water sports, yoga and tennis. Cheval Blanc Randheli is also home to the first surf stimulator in the Maldives. Guests of all ages are invited to take the plunge and join the wave. Where to book: Hotels. com

In the heart of Noonu Atoll you find Sun Siam Iru Fushi a 52-acre five-star island resort with 14 restaurants and bars, an award-winning spa and a range of overwater and beach villas. Excursions and activities include snorkeling safaris, sunset cruises with lucky dolphins, island experiences and fishing. There is also a white powdery beach, swimming pools, a fully equipped gym and courts for tennis and badminton. The water sports and activities are some of the main highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, with a diamond-awarded SSI Dive and Instructor Training Center and an on-site water sports center. Where to book: Expedia UK

The Kurumba Maldives island resort offers a variety of fun activities and entertainment. Located in the area of ​​North Male Atoll, the resort’s Majaa recreation team means fun in the local language and can help guests choose activities such as wellness, fitness, sports and snorkeling. In addition to individual activities, a seven-day activity program is also available to ensure guests are always entertained. Sports and activities include water sports, fishing, scuba diving, floodlit tennis courts, multi-purpose court for futsal and basketball, table tennis, billiards, air hockey, fussball and darts. Snorkeling experiences include lessons, reef tours, night snorkeling, underwater photo shoots, and GoPro rentals. The resort has a range of rooms and villas, a spa, yoga and a 24-hour gym. Where to book: Expedia UK

This is a scenic 83-hectare island resort in the Maldives in the North Malé Atoll. Home to beachside hideaways and ocean villas, Select Hudhuranfushi offers a premium all-inclusive experience with an array of dining options. Enjoy rejuvenating treatments at Chavana Spa or enjoy excursions and activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, water sports, catamaran sailing, cruises and a sailing safari outing. Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is one of the best surfing holiday resorts in the Maldives with a perfect left breaking off one side of the island and six other world class waves just a short boat ride away. Where to book: Expedia UK

