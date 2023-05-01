Incoming freshman Christian Carroll wins U20 national title in Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS Oklahoma state wrestling signer Christian Carroll had a dominant showing this weekend en route to an U20 freestyle title at the 2023 UWW U20 National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. The number 1 pound-for-pound prospect in the country entered the tournament as the six seeded at 125 kg, but turned out to be the best in the group by a wide margin. In six games, he posted five technical falls and defeated his opponents with a combined score of 61-7. The future Cowboy held each of his first three opponents scoreless in technical falls in the first period, with the longest game lasting just 1:25. His best game of the tournament came in the quarterfinals, where he defeated Juan Mora of North Dakota State 6–4. He advanced to the championship game with a 12-1 technical fall to No. 10 seed Carter Neves in Saturday’s semifinal. His opponent in the fight for first place was Bradley Hill, number 9 from Iowa. After a first period exchange that resulted in a 2-2 scoreline, Carroll took control from there and beat Hill 11-0 to clinch the title with a technical fall of 13-2. With the win, Carroll automatically earned a spot in the best-of-three finals at the U20 World Team Trials in June. He will compete against the winner of the trials for a spot on the U20 US World Team. Two Carroll co-signers, Cael Hughes (61 kg) and Brayden Thompson (86 kg), also earned placements in the U20 freestyle division. Thompson advanced to the championship semi-finals before dropping a 3-1 decision against No. 3 seed Max McEnelly. He would bounce back with two wins on Sunday to claim third place. Hughes made it to the quarterfinals before being upset by Jace Rhodes and finished the tournament eighth with a weight of 61 kg. With their placements at the tournament, both Hughes and Thompson qualified for the U20 World Team Trials Event in June. Of interest, Date Fix was registered to compete at 61 kg in the senior freestyle division, but was unable to wrestle due to illness. Fix has already qualified for the World Team Trials challenge tournament and still has a chance to claim a spot in Final X with a win at the May event.

