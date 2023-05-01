County cricket talk points: Surrey have team and swagger to retain title | Cricket

Ball one: Smith forging a dynasty at the Oval?

Reigning champions Surrey opened up a seven-point lead at the top of Division One, beating their predecessors, Warwickshire, in three days at Edgbaston.

Dan Worrall and Kemar Roach shared 15 wickets in sending off the home side for 150 and 141, but the match revolved around finding a batsman who could counter-attack the pacemakers and stay ahead of the game. Jamie Smith’s 88 was one of only two half-centuries on either side, the 22-year-old had returned the gloves to Ben Foakes but added class as a mid-order specialist.

That Surrey have navigated so seamlessly through the absence of players who were key to last season’s success, including internationals Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, both Currans, Colin de Grandhomme and Reece Topley, suggests it’s more than just talent that underpins the Surrey swagger.

Ball two: Kent finds no answer to Bamber

Despite having one of the best orders in the country, Middlesex took two wins to finish third in Division One. There was no captaincy for the home side at Lords, but Toby Roland-Jones must have watched with an indulgent smile as Tim Murtagh and Ethan found Bamber a little in the air and a little off the field to harass all the visiting batters, Kent twice dismissed in 123 overs.

Ben Compton was present at all but 17 overs, offering a glimpse of an old-fashioned opening. Risk was minimised, ambition curbed and a play-and-miss brought only a shrug and a refocus for the next delivery. There was no urge to pressure the bowler, no desire to knock off a man his height, no Bazball in thought or deed.

Red-ball cricket is a broad church and it was a perverse delight to see a devoted follower of the almost heretical boycott cult devote himself so thoroughly to his faith.

Ball Three: Fancy an afternoon of cricket? Not today

There were only two games in Division One last week and as usual there is no professional men’s cricket on the Mayday holiday. There’s also none on next week’s bank holiday, but four games kick off on Thursday, coming to an end over the weekend when there are competing attractions for the nation’s attention.

No one thinks scheduling cricket is easy, but it shouldn’t be too hard for a casual fan to say, “Tell me, I might go to the cricket for a while.” Play when more people can watch, charge them a nominal entry fee and give them a half-price voucher to one of the low-profile Blast matches in exchange for a place in a database. A bum on a chair is better than a bum on a couch, right?

Ball Four: Potts sinks Derbyshire

Durham extended their lead at the top of Division Two, beating Derbyshire at the bottom by an innings at Chester-le-Street. That hardly seemed likely with the home side 126 for four, but Ollie Robinson’s first century for his new county, backed by a first ton from Brydon Carse (enough to make his all-rounder average positive, batting now above bowling) put runs on the plate.

Carse was soon back at work in harness with Ben Raine and the somewhat forgotten Wisden Cricketer of the Year, Matt Potts, sharing 17 wickets between them.

Durham is well stocked with players slightly below what international selectors and franchise coaches are looking for, but who have enough of what it takes to win games over a long English season. They now have a week off before Jonny Bairstow and co enter a competition that, if won, will make them firm favorites for promotion.

Ed Pollock is bowled by Matthew Potts as Durham beat Derbyshire at Chester-le-Street. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ball five: Hammond plays time to ease his team’s worries

Sussex are likely to battle for a promotion slot, but they couldn’t cross the line in a rain-affected match against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

After Cheteshwar led Pujara from the front with a second century of the season, securing all the striking points along the way, he invited one of the less experienced forwards in the country to knock out the home side twice. But when Miles Hammond and Ajeet Dale extended the 10th wicket lead to an hour and a half in the first innings, taking advantage of the follow-up looked like a lost hope, despite four wickets falling to the opening bowlers, Nathan McAndrew and Sean Hunt in short. order.

If Sussex can pick up an experienced sailor on loan, they should grab that opportunity with both hands.

Ball Six: A Radical Suggestion

With one day left to play at Grace Road, Leicestershire’s 407 all-out for eight had been overhauled by Glamorgan’s 446. The home side already had a win in their pocket and the visitors were looking for a first after a pair of draws. The five points offered for a stalemate didn’t suit either one.

But unless one side or the other collapsed improbably, a draw seemed the only possible conclusion, one decent stand enough to make the last day an exhibition (Rishi Patel and Lewis Hill proved the same with 203 posted in three hours) .

So why not (under the auspices of the match referee to avoid any suggestion of collusion) let captains negotiate? David Lloyd might have fancied chasing (say) 350 on the last day and Lewis Hill would have supported his (admittedly tired) bowlers to take 10 wickets. Adjusting game conditions to allow a concession of runs in the second inning to set up a final day of possibilities won’t mess with bonus points and shouldn’t affect play earlier in the game. It could be good for players and fans in the relatively rare circumstances where a game is likely to be cut short early on the fourth day.