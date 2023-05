Karlsson torn about future; Niederbach Back in SHL

Detroit Red Wings forward Theodor Niederbach will return to the Swedish Hockey League next season, thanks to MoDo’s 4-0 victory against Djurgarden of Game 7 of the Hockey Allsvenskan championship series. With that victory, Modo returns to Sweden’s top division. Niederbach (drafted 51st by the Detroit Red Wings in 2020) is under contract with MoDo for a number of seasons. Niederbach has not developed as the Red Wings had hoped, but he had a good playoff with 12 points in 17 games. He had 18 points in 31 games for MoDo in the regular season. Niederbach is 21 and he would need to show significant improvement in the SHL next season to be referred to the NHL. Modo wins game 7 of the Allsvenskan final decisively 4-0 and will play in the SHL next season. https://t.co/Z5fAekcQFe — Ice HockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) April 30, 2023 Off-season Red Wings Three potential Red Wings defensemen (Donovan Sebrango, Seth Barton and Eemil Viro) will play for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL playoffs. All three scored a goal in the four-game sweep against the Indy Fuel in the opening round. Barton leads all walleye defenders by four points. He is also +3. Red Wings in case you missed it Shawn Horcoff feels that serving as general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins is a challenging job.

Bob Duff writes that there are reasons to re-contract Pius Suter and other reasons for him to explore the free agent market.

Matt Dumba and Connor Clifton are among the most desirable right shot defenders who will be unrestricted free agents this summer. The Red Wings are in the market for a right-handed defenseman.

Historically, the No. 9 drawing position produced a lot of talent. Hockey Now Network Boston: Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, 37, played with a herniated disc. He said he needs time to decide his future. Retirement seems like a possibility. Boston Bruins. Calgary: Keep an eye out for former GM Brad Treliving. He could be a candidate for a few openings around the NHL. Calgary flames former Colorado: Evan Rawal writes about how Philipp Grubauer got revenge on the Colorado Avalanche by eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champions from the playoffs. Colorado avalanche. Florida: George Richards explains how the Panthers took down the record-breaking Boston Bruins. Florida Panthers. Montreal: Marc Dumont writes that the Canadiens can afford to explore their goalkeeper options in the off-season. Canadians from Montreal. Pittsburgh: Dan Kingerski talks about what the Penguins need to do to get back into the NHL playoffs next season. Pittsburgh Penguins. San Jose: Sharks coach David Quinn says Erik Karlsson is torn over whether he should stay with the Sharks or trade elsewhere. San Jose sharks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/05/01/theodor-niederbach-back-in-shl-modo-wins-game-7-detroit-red-wings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos