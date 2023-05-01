Fambira basks in Zim Open table tennis championship win -Newsday Zimbabwe





Table tennis Rising table tennis star Tinotenda Fambira defeated defending champion and veteran Vikram Singh to win the Zimbabwean table tennis championship at Divaris Makaharis School on Sunday. It was a hard-fought decider in the Men Open category, with Singh looking like he was going to lead 7-4 in the final set, but Fambira staged a brilliant comeback to win 11-9 to complete 3-2. Former champion Brian Chamboko settled for bronze after beating Mlungisi Moyo in the third and fourth place playoffs. Fambira was excited to win the tournament and has already shifted focus to international competitions. “I’m very excited to be the Zimbabwe Open champion. It’s something I didn’t expect, especially when I’m going up against the best player in Zimbabwe, Vikram Singh, who also plays a role for many up and coming players.” said Fambira. “Maybe I will go to the World Cup later this year, but the list of wildcards is not yet known, but in July there will be the Region V Games in Botswana and my goal is to reach the quarter-finals,” he added. The Women Open category was won by Bulawayo’s Ashley Dlamini, while Manicaland’s Vimbai Makuvaza placed second in the two-day event. Mashonaland East’s Isheanesu Siringwani won bronze while Liberty Muyengwa took fourth. It was the first time the Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union (ZTTU) introduced the para division at the Zim Open and Vongai Makwenjere is the inaugural winner in the women’s open division. Sponsors for the competition are Chakaz, Divaris Makaharis School, Nashenic Freight Services, Huatai Batteries, Old Mutual and Devine International Travel. Results Gentlemen open Thank you Vikram Singh Brian Chamboko Mlungisi Moyo Women open Ashley Dlamini Trust Makuvaji Isheanesu Siringwani Freedom Muengwa Under-21 Men breath dive, Aiden Mabaudi Trust Madoro Emmanuel Muzeza Under -21 Women Beautiful Muriwanhu, Knowing yourself is an alcoholic Elizabeth Setin Good share Boys under 15 years old Trust Madoro, Emmanuel Muzeza, We got Dzangara Girls under 15 years old Naama power Liu Chuhan Ruvarashe Chasaka Boys under 12 years old To Goremusandu, Thanks Mugadza, Tamunashe Kafikira, Tanatswanshe Ganyekanye Under -12 Girls Tawananyasha Chirovamavi Victory Aaron Boys under 10 Kundai Goremusandu Kudakwashe Madoro Under-10 Talia Mahachi

