Duke moves up 10 spots to No. 10 in the new D1Baseball Top 25 ranking

LSU remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the 12th straight week, with Wake Forest, South Carolina, Florida and Vanderbilt all holding steady to round out the top five. Of that group, South Carolina is the only one to have sustained its series this weekend, dropping two of three against Auburn, but Florida’s Gamecocks sweep last weekend keeps them ahead of the Gators, and their overall body of work helps them maintain their position to hold ground despite a series loss this weekend.

Arkansas and Stanford each move up one spot to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, after winning the home series against Texas A&M and UCLA. Coastal Carolina drops two spots to No. 8 after a 2-2 week, despite winning a road series in Louisiana. Connecticut climbs one place to No. 9, and Duke makes the biggest move of the week, jumping 10 places to No. 10 after winning a road series in Virginia, which drops eight places to No. 21. The Blue Devils are undefeated in their last five ACC series (including series wins over Boston College, a home game over Louisville, and in Virginia in the past three weeks) and now sit alone at the top of the ACC Coastal Division standings. Duke is half a game ahead of Miami, which has moved up five places to eleventh in the table after two out of three places against Louisville. The Cardinals drop out of the Top 25.

West Virginia, which leads the Big 12 by 1.5 games, also makes a big move this week, jumping six spots to No. 12. Oregon State is up seven spots to No. 15 after beating Arizona, while Oregon moves up six spots to number 15. 17 on the heels of a series victory against Arizona State. Tennessee also jumps six spots this week to No. 18 after beating its second straight SEC series, vs. Mississippi State.

Big fallers this week include Boston College (eighth to No. 19) and Virginia (eighth to No. 21). Texas Tech, Kentucky and Louisville all fall out of the Top 25.

Big Ten leader Maryland returns to the No. 23 ranking after a huge road series against former conference leader Indiana, the Terrapins’ eighth straight win. Big West leader Cal State Fullerton makes his season debut at the No. 24 ranking after winning his ninth consecutive weekend series. And CAA leader Northeastern also checks into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25 after going on an eight-game winning streak and capturing its seventh straight weekend series. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through April 30 games. RANK SCHOOL FILE LAST 1 LSU 35-8 1 2 Wake up Boss 37-6 2 3 south carolina 35-8 3 4 Florida 35-10 4 5 Vanderbilt 32-11 5 6 Arkansas 33-11 7 7 Stanford 28-13 8 8 Coast Carolina 28-14 6 9 Connecticut 32-11 10 10 Duke 31-13 20 11 Miami 28-16 16 12 West Virginia 33-11 18 13 Campbell 31-10 9 14 East Carolina 31-13 12 15 Oregon state 30-13 22 16 Dallas Baptist 34-10 19 17 Oregon 30-13 23 18 Tennessee 30-14 24 19 Boston College 29-14 11 20 Arizona state 29-15 17 21 Virginia 35-11 13 22 UTSA 33-11 25 23 Maryland 30-15 NO 24 Cal State Fullerton 26-13 NO 25 Northeast 35-7 NO

Fallen out: Texas Tech, Kentucky, Louisville