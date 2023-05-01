What’s the cricket match today? | Expected changes, winner prediction | cricket.a





Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket (AP Photo) The IPL 2023 caravan has now reached its 43rd match and we have two powerful teams – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) going head to head in a reverse match. RCB are in dire need of a win with four wins and four losses in 8 games, while LSG have won five of their 8 games. Let’s see how things unfold in this pivotal game of IPL 2023. What is the venue of LSG vs RCB Game? This is the second time LSG and RCB have played each other this season and this match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The visitors RCB will be gearing up to avenge the defeat they suffered on their home pitch, but conditions are expected to be quite different in Lucknow where the pitch is expected to help spinners. What are the expected changes in LSG’s playing XI against RCB? LSG have played good cricket this season and have all the means to exploit various circumstances in IPL. At their home ground, the field will be slow and low and life will not be easy for the batters. Players like Krunal Pandya and Amit Mishra would be key here. There is also doubt about Stoini’s fitness for this match and it remains to be seen if he is fit or not for this match. Romario Shepherd can replace Stoinis if he is not fit. Krishnappa Gowtham can also be used as an impact player. Predicted play 11 from LSG KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Amit Mishra Impact Players: Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma What are the expected changes in RCB’s playing XI against LSG? There are some changes from Josh Hazlewood finally playing for RCB this season, but there are still doubts about his fitness. Also, Kedar Jadhav has been included in the RCB squad in place of David Willey. However, he would most likely be available from the next game onwards. Predicted playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj Impact Players – Karn Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell Winner prediction Both teams have a number of good players and it promises to be an exciting battle. However, LSG have more experience playing at home and with plenty of all-round options, they can win against RCB again.

