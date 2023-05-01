Following Kansas State Football’s undiscovered free agents after NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft completing its three-day run on Saturday, it was a top year for former Kansas State players with four of them selected, including defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah going to his hometown Kansas City Chiefs in the first round.

Anudike-Uzomah was joined in the second round by cornerback Julius Brents to the Indianapolis Colts, while Josh Hayes (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Deuce Vaughn (Dallas Cowboys) both went off the board in the sixth round. The four selections were the most since four Wildcats were also picked in 2003.

While not hearing their names, several other Wildcats signed or received invitations to mini-camps immediately after the draft as non-drafted free agents, more likely to come. A list of those who have connected with various NFL teams follows and will be updated as more ticks.

Wide receiver Malik Knowles: Minnesota Vikings

Of the four K-State players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Knowles was the only one not called up.

But Knowles, a six-foot-tall, 196-pound senior from Mansfield, Texas, was quickly snapped up by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

A smooth, 6-foot-2, 196-pound wideout and kick return specialist, Knowles had a career year in 2022 with team highs of 48 receptions for 725 yards with two touchdowns. He left K-State tied for seventh in school history with a career-high 14 touchdown catches and tied for eighth with 1,867 yards, while his total catches of 127 tied for ninth on the list.

Knowles also had three touchdowns on the kickoff.

Kicker/gambler Ty Zentner: Philadelphia Eagles

Zentner, who did it all and did it all well in the kicking game for K-State during a super-senior fifth season, signed with the Eagles as a free agent, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino.

Zentner appeared to confirm the signing by posting a Philadelphia Eagles gif on social media accompanied by the words “Go Birds”.

A Topeka resident from Shawnee Heights High School, Zentner transferred to K-State from Butler Community College and handled all three starting duties for the Wildcats and was the punter for two seasons after sharing the job his freshman year.

He was a second-team All-Big 12-pointer in 2022, averaging 44.5 yards with 27 of 59 attempts to pin opponents within their 20-yard line. But it was as a place kicker that Zentner was truly notable after taking over that job mid-season.

He made all 11 field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder at West Virginia and the 31-yard game winner in overtime against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. He was also perfect on 31 extra points.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez: Detroit Lions

Things didn’t exactly go as planned in 2022 for Martinez, who transitioned to K-State as a super senior after an award-winning four-year career with Nebraska.

But while an injury-plagued season that saw him eventually lose the starting job to backup Will Howard may have kept him from getting drafted, the Detroit Lions saw enough to offer him as a free agent, as reported by NFL Network. reporter Tom Pelissero.

Martinez, who completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 627 yards and 10 more scores, did not regret moving from Nebraska. Instead, after K-State’s pre-draft pro day, he pointed to the Big 12 championship flag hanging in the Wildcats’ indoor practice facility.

In his four years as a starter with Nebraska, the Cornhuskers never qualified for a bowl game, let alone a conference title.

Wide receiver Quay Warner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Warner spent two years with K-State after moving from Nebraska, enjoying his best season by far in 2022 with 46 catches for 456 yards and a team-best five touchdowns. That was enough for Tampa Bay to sign him as a free agent.

Son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, Warner undoubtedly won the Bucs over with his route running, sure hands and football IQ, not to mention his leadership presence as team captain.

Corner Ekow Boye-Doe: Kansas City Chiefs

Boye-Doe, a two-year starter at cornerback for K-State, doesn’t have to travel far to make his shot with the Chiefs. He is a graduate of Lawrence High School, a short drive from Arrowhead Stadium.

Considered a draft longshot after a lightning 40-yard dash on K-State’s pro day, Boye-Doe had a solid senior season for the Wildcats with 26 tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble to recover .

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs invited him to their free agent mini-camp.

Tight Sammy Wheeler: Chicago Bears

Wheeler, a converted quarterback from Lenexa’s St. James Academy, was invited to the Bears’ mini camp after a solid career at K-State. At a lean 6-5, 241 pounds was used primarily as a pass-catching tight end by the Wildcats.

Wheeler, who had a career-high 34 catches and four touchdowns, was eclipsed in 2022 by Ben Sinnott, who was having a breakaway season. But he established himself as a confident receiver early on and showed enough for the Bears to give him a look.

