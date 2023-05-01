St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis Team earns second straight United East Conference Championship





HERSHEY, PA – The St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Tennis team traveled to Hershey, Pennsylvania to face Penn State Harrisburg in the United East Conference Championship at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5–3 to become the United East Conference Champions for the second straight year. The Seahawks won two of three doubles matches. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel fell short 8-6 to the Nittany Lions in first place in doubles, while Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson defeated their opponents 8-0 in second place in singles. Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter won the deciding third place match in doubles to secure the doubles aggregate score at 8–7. In singles, the Seahawks won three games. Diana Levit lost to her first-place singles opponent Nittany Lion in straight sets. Hannah Gorel lost a thrilling three-set match in second place in singles. Amber Manspeaker won her match in straight sets for third in singles, while Sydney Anderson won her match in three sets for fourth in singles. Giselle Harris took the win for the Seahawks by knocking out her fifth-place opponent in singles to win in straight sets. The Seahawks automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament, with the opponent, time and venue announced via a roster show on the NCAA website on Monday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m. This weekend, May 5 and 6, the first round of the NCAA tournament will take place. St. Mary's College of Maryland has had a successful season so far, posting a 13-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in the United East Conference. The team is led by head coach Erin McDonnell, who has been with the program since 2015. The United East Conference Championship was a tough game for the Seahawks, as Penn State Harrisburg has also had a strong season, posting a 14–6 overall record and a 7–1 United East Conference record. However, the Seahawks were able to rally and secure their second straight championship title. Credit: Bill Wood The St. Mary's College of Maryland women's tennis team is excited to participate in the NCAA Tournament and is ready to give it its all in the upcoming games. The team has worked hard all season to get to this point and they are ready to leave everything behind on the pitch. Fans can watch the NCAA tournament and cheer on the Seahawks as they battle for the national title.

