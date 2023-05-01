Bruins season over after 4-3 OT loss to Panthers





BOSTON, MA – The 2022-23 Boston Bruins may have had a historic regular season, but they’ve also completed a historic choke job. After blowing a 3-1 series lead, the Boston Bruins blew a late 3-2 lead in Game 7 and then lost 4-3 on a goal by Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe 8:35 into overtime. GOLD STAR:It’s rare that we mention a head coach here, but as he’s been doing since Game 5, Florida Panthers bench boss Paul Maurice out-coached Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. Whatever Maurice said to his team before and during Game 5, it worked and held true through Game 7. As in the previous games, the Panthers were the more opportunistic team, yet they did it with structure and patience. They also pressed like their lives depended on it, swarming over the opposing puck carrier for most of the game. There just didn’t seem to be room for the Bruins to create and as a result, the Bruins made mistakes and unforced errors. Jim Montgomery may receive the Jack Adams Award in June, but Maurice may still be playing in June. BLACK EYE:Once again, the Boston Bruins didn’t get off to a great start and the Florida Panthers let the TD Garden crowd out early on. Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 12:23 into the first period, and at 1:14 of the second period, the Bruins were 2-0 down thanks to a goal from Sam Reinhart, and you could see a pin drop in the garden. TURNING POINT: Former UMass-Amherst (yes, he only played 21 games there, but I’m a proud UMass grad!), and Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour was great during this series, but when it mattered most, he was a absolute beast. Montour had two goals in Game 7 and five in the series, but his second in this game was the biggest of his career. That goal tied the game with one minute left in regulation, eventually going to extra time where Verhaeghe won it. Brandon Montour tied the score at 3-3 with 59 seconds to play by Game 7 rules pic.twitter.com/k8StpUUV36 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 1, 2023 FAIR MENTION: David Krejci showed why he deserved the name ‘Playoff Krech’. After providing an assist on his return to the lineup in Game 6, ‘Playoff Krech’ arrived when the 2022/23 Boston Bruins needed him most. The 37-year-old center got the scoring going for the Bruins 7:52 into the second period with a power play goal, then assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi’s power play goal that tied the game 55 taps into the third period. The craft’s pivot wasn’t done yet though, as he picked up another helper on David Pastrnak’s starting shot 4:11 into the final frame. Krejci finished the game with a goal and two assists in Game 7. David Krejci absolutely CRANKED this one. The @NHLBruins are on the board. #StanleyCup : @NHL_On_TNT https://t.co/oaJG9t2rS3 #NHLonTNT

: @Sportnet https://t.co/c0FJF23gPj pic.twitter.com/ADHBk6pF5X — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2023 BY THE NUMBERS:The Boston Bruins are now 3-5 in Game 7 since they walked off the ice as Stanley Cup champions on June 15, 2011. QUOTE TO INCLUDE:“Disappointment, confusion, but it was an honor to coach this team.” — Montgomery what he felt right after Game 7 ended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/04/30/talking-points-bruins-season-over-after-4-3-ot-loss-to-panthers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos