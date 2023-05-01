Women’s golf properly earns NCAA bid and building program validation

Gallery: (4/26/2023) 2023 NCAA women’s golf roster

After making the program’s first NCAA Regional bid in 11 years, when most of the lineup was in elementary school, the USF women’s golf team was rewarded with a high-spirited session of table tennis?

“We’re going to hit the relief valve a little bit and let it breathe a little bit,” Bulls coach said Eric Brennan said. “Later we will collect some numbers, look at the field and make plans.

“Right now we’re going to enjoy this.”

The good times started rolling in last Wednesday afternoon when the NCAA Women’s Golf Tournament bids were announced on the Golf Channel. As players and coaches watched with a mixture of confidence, nervousness and excitement, four of the six regional fields had already been revealed.

The wait was borderline endless.

The fifth location was the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens.

First there was peace. Then there was a huge roar, some happy tears, players jumping into each other’s arms.

The Bulls were in!

For the first time since 2012 and 15th overall, USF women’s golf moves into the postseason. The Bulls are the No. 10 seed for the May 8-10 event at Palm Beach Gardens, joining a 12-team field followed by No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Northwestern.

The 72-team NCAA field included 27 automatic qualifiers and 45 major teams. The top five teams in each region advance to the NCAA Championships May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Taurus junior Melanie Green , recently named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference for the third time, entered the NCAA Regionals as an individual last season. She was assured of another individual berth this time. But Green said it was “indescribable” to put her emotions into words knowing she would be accompanied by her team this time.

“The postseason is a whole different ball game,” said Green. “It’s what everyone shoots for and that’s why we play. Last year I was happy to go, but I missed my teammates. So it’s so great that we all get to represent USF.

“Our program is definitely on an upward trajectory. Things like this are going to happen every year now. Since I’ve been here there’s been constant improvement. It’s a great milestone and we’re really excited. But we’ “We’re not there yet finished. We want to go to Palm Beach Gardens, play our best golf and we will be confident in our chances.”

Brennan, in her fifth full season, said USF’s NCAA bid was “the ultimate validation for the way we try to do things, which isn’t the easy way.”

Brennan said USF’s program was built methodically, with great care and planning. She said it is now built to last.

“You can do it faster if you take shortcuts, but when coach (Dalton) Stevens and I got here, we were determined to do it in a sustainable way,” said Brennan. “It’s the right way. You’ve got to get the right girls in here. Every year we’ve been here, we’ve been working towards this moment.”

And once that historic moment happened? Ever witnessed the joy and excitement on the faces of its players?

“The amount of adversity, the amount of sadness, the amount of really tough things in life that these girls have shared experiences about is really what enabled them to have this moment on the mountain,” Brennan said. “This is the team that will forever be the catalyst launching what we’ve always known can be from a recruiting standpoint.

“It’s a proof of concept because in recruiting we’ve always shared that we do things differently here and we don’t take shortcuts. We’re not going to cut you down to a score after a single round because we really care about the whole person. For our team to achieve as they did this year, it’s a proof of concept for recruits and a lot of reinforcement for parents. They know their kids will be taken care of.”

Featuring a permanent lineup of Green, Lauren Heinlein , Leonor Medeiros , Juliana Camargo And Alice Vidal , the Bulls earned a No. 5 finish at the AAC Championships and finished fifth (the third time in the last four AAC tournaments for USF to finish in the top half). The Bulls finished with their best round of the tournament (5-under-par 283).

Dating back to the fall, USF finished sixth or better in nine of its eleven tournaments.

“I think we had one bad tournament and we played well in the rest,” said Green. “When I came to the facility, I said to myself, ‘We’re definitely going to the NCAAs.’ I think we deserved this.”

Brennan said USF’s No. 57 national weekend rankings gave her belief that the Bulls had a place in the field. But she took nothing for granted.

“I haven’t slept well the last few nights,” Brennan said. “You weren’t sure how it would all turn out. We felt good, but when you introduce a selection committee, you never know. I always believed we deserved it and we did what it took to earn this place, so I think we deserved it.”

Brennan said she didn’t care what the USF’s regional destination was as long as the Bulls came in.

“People kept asking me where we wanted to go and I just said ‘yes,'” Brennan said with a laugh. “But if we had a choice, we would have chosen Palm Beach Gardens. It’s what we know from the speed of the greens, location, heat, humidity, it’s made for us. We can reduce some variables, refine some things and be good to go.”

But before the full focus was on Palm Beach Gardens, there was table tennis. There was team bonding. And for Green, there was the realization that she and her teammates are on the ground floor of something special.

“This is my family, my golfing family, and it’s an honor to go on this adventure with them,” said Green. have success. Every year we take another step. We are far from done, but we are very proud of this moment.”

