Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled in the quiet Summit Lake neighborhood of Flowery Branch, Georgia. This beautifully spacious and meticulously maintained home is the perfect oasis for those seeking luxury and comfort. The main level has an open living area perfect for entertaining guests or spending time with the family. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite worktops and ample storage space. Upstairs you will find the luxurious owner’s suite, complete with a sitting area, spa-like bathroom with a large walk-in shower and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry room complete the top floor. With ample closet space and plenty of natural light, this is a space that will truly feel like home! Enjoy the outdoors on your patio overlooking the private backyard. Other features of this home include a 2-car garage and a charming front porch. Summit Lake HOA features resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, fire pit, playground, pavilion, park, small lake, and large pool! This home offers easy access to 985 & 85, Lake Lanier, Flowery Branch Historic District, schools, restaurants, and shopping! Don’t miss the opportunity to make this beautiful home yours! Schedule your viewing today! Details List attributes Bed Bath 5bd / 3fb / 0hb Status New Catalog price $445,000

New! MLS# 10153355 Property type Single family Address 5614 Cricket Melody Lane

Flowery Branch, GA 30542 Subdivision Summit more District Hall Style Brick facade, craftsman, traditional SQFT 2,908 square feet Party size 0.180 Hectares Construction year 2020 Interior features master on head No Rooms Foyer, Laundry, Other kitchen Breakfast room, kitchen island, walk-in closet



Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave The laundry Upper level Cellar No Interior Double sink, walk-in closet(s) Energy 220 Volts Fireplaces 1 Heating Central, Electric Cooling Central air Equipment smoke detectors) Exterior Features Build Specific Roof Other Parking Garage, garage door opener, kitchen level Services Club house, park, playground, pool, sidewalks, street lights, walk to schools, walk to shops Lot Level, private Water Public School information Schools Flowery Branch (ES)

(MRS)

West hall (HS) Financial information Compensation buyer agency 3.00% VAT number: 08-00111-03-053 Annual Taxes: $3,430 (2022) annual association Rate: $800 Broker/agent information Listing Agent Charles Salcedo Holcombe Listing office Keller Williams Community Ptnr

