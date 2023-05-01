Three tar heels named All-ACC in men’s tennis





Three players on the University of North Carolina men’s tennis team have earned All-ACC honors for the 2023 season, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. Graduated student Ryan Segerman was named to the second team in singles, fellow graduate student Brian Cernoch earned third team honors in singles and Seggerman partnered with Casey Kania to earn first team honors in doubles. Seggerman posted an overall record of 19-8 in 2022-23, including a 13-6 in doubles matches and a 6-2 record in ACC matches. Seggerman has gone 12-5 in No. 2 singles, moving the Tar Heels to an overall record of 15-5 in second place in the singles lineup. Seggerman and Kania, a sophomore, have formed one of the conference’s best doubles duos all spring. The pair is 10-6 in No. 1 doubles in doubles matches, including 5-2 in ACC play. Cernoch earned third-team All-ACC honors in singles and clinched all honors for the fourth consecutive season. He held the No. 1 singles ranking for UNC for most of the season and is an All-ACC singles pick for the second year in a row. The Tar Heels await news of their NCAA Tournament path. The NCAA will release its bracket on Monday night and tournament action will begin next weekend. PLAYER OF THE YEAR Melios Efstathiou, Wake Forest FIRST MAN OF THE YEAR Pedro Rodenas, duke COACH OF THE YEAR Ramsey Smith, Duke ALL-ACC SINGLES First team

Garrett Johns, Duke*

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, State of Florida*

Andres Martin, Georgia Tech

Dan Martin, Miami

Chris Rodesch, Virginia

Melios Efstathiou, Wake Forest Second team Pedro Rodenas, duke

Etienne Donnet, Louisville

Ryan Segerman North Carolina

Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame

Inaki Montes, Virginia

Ryan Fishback, Virginia Tech Third team Ryuhei Azuma, Clemson

Marcus McDaniel, Georgia Tech

Fabien Salle, Louisville

Brian Cernoch North Carolina

Luca Staeheli, NC State

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia All-ACC Doubles

First team Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, duke

Ryan Segerman And Casey Kania North Carolina

Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz, Virginia Second team Andres Martin and Martin McDaniel, Georgia Tech*

Fabien Salle and Natan Rodrigues, Louisville

Robin Catry and Luca Staeheli, NC State*

Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback, Virginia Tech

*Indicates a tie in votes Third team Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, State of Florida

Rafa left Luque and Joe Wayand, NC State

Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu, Notre Dame

