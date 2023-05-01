Sarah Johnson named assistant field hockey coach





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Boston College Field Hockey has announced their first staff move for the upcoming season, with former Eagle Sara Johnson today named Assistant Coach by Head Coach Kelly Doton. “Mark, Jill and I are pleased to appoint Sarah as our new assistant field hockey coach,” said Coach Doton. “She has a real passion for the game and has competed at a high level both collegiately and in the American systems. Being elected team captain in her last season here speaks volumes about who Sarah is as a teammate and as a person. Her leadership qualities will be our benefit players and future players in our program. We can’t wait to work with her.” A native of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Johnson joins the staff of the Eagles after a highly decorated college hockey career. Prior to joining BC in 2021, Johnson was a three-time America East Champion at Stanford and earned selections to the 2019-20 America East West-Division All-Conference Team, the 2019-20 America East All-Championship Team, the 2017 America East All-Rookie Team, and earned the 2019 America East Championship Most Outstanding Player honors. Her success carried over to Chestnut Hill, with Sarah earning back-to-back Second Team All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022. Johnson started every game of her two-year playing career at Boston College and led the team in goals (6), assists (5) and points (17) in 2021. After finishing her senior season with the Eagles last fall, Johnson interrupted her collegiate success with a selection for the 2023 FIH Indoor World Cup Team. “I am beyond excited to return to Chestnut Hill and cannot imagine a better place to start my coaching career,” he said Sarah Johnson . “From the moment I stepped onto campus as a student-athlete two years ago, I knew there was something special about Boston College and within the hockey program. I am so grateful to Kelly, the coaching staff and the athletic department for giving me given this opportunity and allowed me to continue to be a part of the culture and heritage. It is truly an honor to now be in a position to give back to this program, this sport and these athletes. Looking forward to it looking forward to continuing to grow alongside this team and staff. Go Eagles!” Johnson will join the coaching staff of Kelly Doton, Mark Foster and Jill Gambino for the 2023 season.

