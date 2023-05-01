We delayed saying we stand with the protesting wrestlers: Sharath Kamal | More sports news

TOI

05:21 Former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets protesting wrestlers in Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: While the wrestlers continue to protest at Jantar Mantar who demanded the arrest of their federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under POCSO the focus is trained on Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association ( IOA ), comprising Olympians and former legends of Indian sports. The commission was seen to show reluctance to publicly come out in favor of the protesting athletes.Achanta Sharath Kamal , vice chair of the committee, said Monday the committee may have made a mistake in delaying its solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. The veteran table tennis player and winner of Khel Ratna spokeabout the issue. fragments:When the protest began in January, the Athletes Commission tried to make official contact. A few of us went in and met the wrestlers. We tried to be the bridge between the players and the administration, but still we were very young (in our jobs). The committee was only formed in November last year, so we didn’t know exactly what the roles and rules were. Even in our own first meetings with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), we always wondered what our role should be in these matters. We talked to them and got an insight into what we could do, what our role was.But by then a lot of things had escalated. And it just wasn’t just a matter between players and the administration. It became much more than that. Even now it’s much more political, I would say, than just about the players. And now again when they went to court we had no idea they were doing it.

We have been delayed in issuing a statement to them saying we stand in solidarity with the players. As athletes, it’s really disheartening to see them have to take to the streets to really battle it out. I do understand that we came out late with it.

Why did you delay it?

See, the IOA handled it on one side. And as I said, initially we got up and went there, but the second time when they moved the track, it’s like we have no part in this now.

How do you feel about these athletes when you guys come face to face with the Asian Gamesas they go, or at the Olympics in Paris next? Did you fail them?

I don’t know if we failed them. I can’t really say much about this because we’ve been trying to establish some kind of contact with them.

We can say, ‘Yes, it’s very difficult for us to see the athletes in this situation’, but at least it’s in court now. Not much, I think you or I can do now.

Was there political pressure on the committee?

Only the Athletes Committee lacked unanimity. Some of us said, “It’s too late now,” some of us said, “Better late than never, we can still be with them.” We’re still trying to figure it out. I don’t know if it will bring any change.

What would clear your conscience about this?

All we can do now is support the brotherhood of athletes. The only thing I would say to them is yes, we want to show solidarity with the players and try to support them in this whole process so that no one faces this kind of struggle.’ It’s not like this wouldn’t happen in another sport tomorrow. (But) people are more vocal now, players have the guts to say they’ve been exploited, or the selection process isn’t fair. We will make sure that we are more present and more available to the players.

Sharath, you’ve been an elder, something of a moral center in Indian table tennis, especially during a case involving a female player’s demand for justice. It led to the dissolution of the TTFI panel. How different is this case when female wrestlers also seek justice against their official? Didn’t Manika Batra’s point of view cross your mind?

Yes I did. It did, that if things like this happened in my own table tennis court, what should I do? Yes, of course, this question keeps coming up. But at the same time, I feel like we got our representation in it. Of course, we may not have actively played a major role. But would it do any good on the part of the Athlete Commission to issue a statement? Just by saying ‘We are by your side’… what does it get?

Lots of togetherness. And there they feel betrayed…

We still haven’t quite decided what needs to be done on the part of the Athletes’ Committee. But at least we will go to the IOA and say, ‘Please take care of these situations’, because it’s the big names that are involved here and similar things could happen later on. The same thing happened in table tennis. Issues like this will come in, so it’s up to the Athletes Committee to be the first part of the athletes’ journey and their struggle. We will have to teach them what precautions there are when such things happen.

How much was achieved or resolved when this was first presented to the Athletes Committee?

Initially, the three-member committee that had been formed met and within two or three weeks they submitted their report outlining the problems that had happened. They said we will have to investigate it in a legal way. Because at that time there were also suggestions from the committee. I’m not sure how much of that was tracked.

We don’t know exactly what happened after that. But for them to go to court… you know, at that point it felt like everything was resolved.

Doesn’t the issue smell of clear political interference? There’s finally an FIR, but no arrest anywhere?

Well, said as such, there is. If you ask my opinion, I can’t say much. If you look at a picture from the outside, and if you see how things are going and who supports whom, then that is also politically driven. I think we just have to wait and see. The same happened with Manika and the TTFI, the case is still ongoing. I don’t know if she feels she got justice. Sure, she suspended the federation, but things are pretty much as before.

Given this high level of politics, I don’t know what I can do.