Rich Fedalens First Place Finish Highlights 2023 US Open Trip





LAS VEGAS Wealthy Fedals first place in the U20 Greco-Roman division marked the Columbia squad’s journey to Las Vegas for the 2023 US Open. Fedalen also achieved a seventh-place finish in the Senior Greco-Roman division before entering the U20 division. Jack Wehmeyer also placed seventh in the U20 Freestyle division. He fought back through the 92kg disc for a strong finish after losing his first match. McCoy pace achieved one win with 67 kg in the Senior Greco-Roman category. Pace then competed in the Senior Freestyle division where he went 2-2. Kai Owen , Yanni Vines , Aaron Ayzerov And Billy McChesney completed the list of current Lions participating in the US Open. Owen went 4-2 at 65kg in U20 Freestyle. Vines finished 2-2 at 65kg. Ayzerov went 3-2 at 79kg. McChesney was 0-2 at 125kg. 2023 US OPEN RESULTS HIGHER GREEK-ROMAN SECTION 67 | McCoy pace : L, VSU1 2-10); W, VSU 9-0 v Max Schierl; L, VSU 0-9 v. Chayse La Joie 72 | Rich Fedals : W, VSU 9-0 (3:46) v. Zarik Anderson; W, VSU 8-0 v. Caoilte Drury; L, VSU 0-9 v. Britton Holmes; W, VSU 11-2 v. Calvin Miller; L, VSU 10-0 v. Noah Wachsmuth; W, VFO v. Jamel Johnson. (7e PLACE) U20 GREECE-ROMAN SECTION 72 | Rich Fedals : W, VSU 10-0 v. Crisjaniel Martínez-Antonetty; W, VSU 9-0 v. TJ Schierl; W, VSU 8-0 v. Luke Ciampa; W, VSU1 10-1 v. Tyler Antoniak (FIRST PLACE) SENIOR FREESTYLE DIVISION 70 | McCoy pace : W, VSU1 14-3 v. Daan Stoddard; L, VFA v. Sam Sasso; W, VPO1 15-10 c. Hans Rockwell; L, VSU 0-10 v. Teague Travis U20 FREESTYLE DIVISION 65| Kai Owen : L, VPO1 7-9v. Jaxon Joy; W, VSU1 15-2v. Dyson Dunham; W, VSU1 14-3v. Kael Voinovich; W, VSU1 14-4v. Yanni Vines ; W, VPO1 11-2 v James Dalrymple; L, VPO1 3-6 v. Noah Tolentino 65| Yanni Vines : W, VPO1 12-12 v. Sean Solis; L, VFA 4-10 v. Abraham Hinrichsen; W, VSU1 12-1 v. Gavin Hilyar; L, VSU1 4-14 v. Kai Owen 79 | Aaron Ayzerov : W, VPO1 5-4 v. Sam Beckett; L, VFA 6-8 v. Brody Conley; W, VSU1 13-2 v. Christopher Olah; W, VFA 2-2 v. Logan shelter; L, VPO1 11-15 c. Lucas Condon 92| Jack Wehmeyer : L, VPO 0-5 y. Cole Mirasola; W, VPO1 8-4 c. Bryson Buhk; W, VSU 10-0 v. Nolan Springer; W, VSU1 14-4 v. Sean Caroll; W, VSU 11-0 v. Carsten Rawls; L, VPO1 6-9 c. Cole Marasola; W, VPO1 8-1 v. Carson Floyd (7E PLACE) 125| Billy McChesney : L, VPO1 8-9 c. Ryan Boersma; L, VPO1 2-6 v. Joshua Terril FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

