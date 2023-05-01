The Asian Cricket Council has not put forward any proposal to postpone the Asia Cup: source

The hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in ODI format, is with the Pakistan Cricket Board, but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC Chairman, has made it clear that the Indian cricket team is not will travel to Pakistan. . Image for representative purposes only. | Photo credit: the Hindu

Contrary to media reports that the Asia Cup could be postponed and a parallel tournament, excluding Pakistan, could be played in Dubai in the same window, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources said on May 1 that they make no such proposal to the member nations.

A report in the Pakistani media claimed that if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) does not agree to play the Asia Cup in a neutral venue, the tournament could be taken out of the country.

The hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in ODI format, is with the Pakistan Cricket Board, but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC Chairman, has made it clear that the Indian cricket team is not will travel to Pakistan. .

The PCB has proposed hosting the Asia Cup in a ‘hybrid model’, with Pakistan playing its matches on home soil, while India is likely to play at a neutral venue in Dubai.

It is clear that the BCCI wants the entire tournament to be moved to the UAE, which has three venues in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, just like the 2018 and 2022 editions when India and Sri Lanka hosted the tournament.

“Messages have been exchanged, but no discussion or proposal to postpone the Asia Cup has been brought forward,” said an ACC board member, aware of discussions on the sidelines of an ICC meeting in Dubai. MOT on the terms of anonymity.

“Secondly, if the Asia Cup is canceled, PCB will be intimidated first. Nothing of the sort has happened so far. The ACC Chairman (Shah) has not put anything in writing yet.

“In order to postpone or cancel the event, the ACC will have to convene a meeting of the Board of Directors. The chairman (Shah) can convene the meeting (virtually or physically) within seven days. To date, there has been no report of such a meeting,” the source added.

The ACC source said that as far as he knows, the last official mail exchange between the PCB, ACC and BCCI was an invitation sent to the Indian team with the assurance of the highest level of security and the best hospitality.

“But it is clear that it is difficult for India to travel to Pakistan in the current sensitive political environment,” he agreed.

The other issue is the amount the official broadcaster has earmarked for broadcasting deals, including at least two guaranteed India-Pakistan games. If the two teams make it to the finals, the third game would be a bonanza.

“We have to remember the media rights and the agreement with Star sportswho paid millions for at least two matches between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup,” he said.

It is understood that when the informal discussion took place between the ACC members about hosting the tournament in a neutral venue, the source confirmed that BCCI did indeed receive support from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

“Look, if the Asia Cup is canceled after the ACC Chairman convened a meeting of the Governing Council, it will affect not only Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup, but also PCB’s FTP calendar and bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

“The situation is still very volatile,” the source said.