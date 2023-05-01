Men’s tennis to play LVC at Hopkins in NCAA’s





TROY, NY – Following a win at the Liberty League Tournament, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s tennis team travels to Johns Hopkins University for the NCAA Division III Tournament, where the Engineers face Lebanon Valley College in the first round. This is RPI’s second consecutive appearance in the national event that determines the NCAA champion. Rensselaer, 13-6 and No. 33 in Division III, will play in Baltimore on Friday at a time to be announced. The winner between the Engineers and the Dutch (17-3) will advance to the host Blue Jays (18-4), the number 10 team in the country, on Saturday. Also in the bracket is No. 4 Middlebury College (15-3), which awaits the winner of Friday’s game between Christopher Newport University (10-8) and Allegheny College (17-4). Sunday is the third round of action. As the fourth seed in the Liberty League tournament, the Engineers defeated fifth-seeded Union College 5-0 in the first round, top-seeded Skidmore College 5-0 in the semifinals, and second-seeded Hobart College 5-0 -3 in the final. earn the automatic conference bid. The wins extended RPI’s winning streak to four games with wins in nine of the last 10. Five of Rensselaer’s six losses during the season came against nationally ranked opponents and three were by scores of 5–4. sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen (Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL / Blyth Academy) plays No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, 27-7 in the former and 18-12 in the latter. He is 13-5 in singles in doubles, including 6-2 in conference play. In doubles, he partnered with freshmen Andy Zhu (Richmond, BC / Laurel Springs School) to win 18 of 29 games. The tandem went 3-0 in the conference tournament, while Drover-Mattinen had two wins in singles – both wins. Zhu plays No. 2 singles and has an 18-7 score with an 11-5 dual match record. He won six of seven conference games. Senior Abraham Johannes (Albuquerque, NM/Albuquerque Academy) plays No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles and has a combined record of 42-11 with a singles score of 24-4. He and Igor Visnevsky (Delray Beach, FL/American Heritage) are 14-4 in doubles with an 8-0 Liberty League record. In last year’s national tournament, the Engineers, who are coached by Jon Satkowski , received a bye in the first round and then advanced to the third round with a 5-0 victory over the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They were knocked out by Middlebury 5-2 in Vermont. In its first NCAA Tournament appearance six years ago, RPI also had a second-round bye, winning 5-0 against Stevens Institute of Technology, before losing 5-1 to Bowdoin College, the host school, in the third round . .

