The Montreal hockey agency Quartexx Management wants to help female players
“The whole goal is to protect the women and make sure they are well represented and well supported,” said Karell Emard, director of operations for the new women’s hockey division.
Karell Emard knows how hard it is to make a decent living as a professional women’s hockey player, which is one of the main reasons she’s so excited that Montreal hockey firm Quartexx Management now has a division to represent female players. Emard runs the women’s hockey department of Quartexx, which was founded in February.
Emard is still a professional hockey player and she emphasizes that it is still a very low paying job, especially when compared to the big money male professional hockey players earn. She notes that when she played for Les Canadiennes de Montral a few years ago, players were making less than $2,000 a year. Les Canadiennes folded in 2019 when the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) went bankrupt.
Growing up in a small town in the Montrgie region, Emard dreamed of making it to the NHL. She was good enough in the game to get a full scholarship to study and play hockey at St. Lawrence University in upstate New York.
The majority of the players (at Les Canadiennes) worked 40 hours a week (at another job) and then we would train in the evenings and train before work in the morning, Emard said during a recent interview at the club’s headquarters Quartex Management on Cte-de-Liesse Rd. It was buying your own equipment, making sure you had your meals for the bus, traveling on the day of the game. It wasn’t the ideal world.
One of the ideas behind Quartexx’s women’s hockey division is to make it easier for these players to train, by giving them ice time and gym time at the bureau, which is housed in the state-of-the-art three-on-three facility Hockey etc. (Both Quartexx and Hockey Etcetera are owned by the Saputo family.) But it also offers full player brokerage services, including everything from contract negotiation to financial planning to player development.
The agency signed its first five female players in April: Hannah Brandt, who has played at two Olympics with Team USA; Kennedy Marchment, who plays with the Connecticut Whale in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF); Jamie Lee Rattray and Jaime Bourbonnais of Team Canada; and Samantha Isbell, who plays with the Montreal Force in the PHF. Emard said they will also help other female players not signed to the agency.
Ad 4
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Quartexx represents a number of National Hockey League players, most notably Patrice Bergeron, Mike Matheson, Mitch Marner, Josh Anderson, Kris Letang, Taylor Hall and Joel Edmundson. Founded in 2015, it grew much bigger the following year when it merged with MFive Sports, an agency run by Kent Hughes and Anton Thun. Hughes left Quartexx when he joined the Montreal Canadiens as general manager in January 2022.
Quartexx chief operating officer Giordano Saputo, the son of Lino Saputo Jr., CEO of Saputo Inc. said he had been talking to Emard for a few years about creating a division for female hockey players.
I think we’ve had so much success with hockey on the men’s side and given the lack of support on the women’s side and the need for resources and support there we thought it would be a good opportunity to come in and see what we could can do, said Giordano Saputo. We already had the basics and foundation of an agency. Women’s hockey was always something close to me and my family. My brother’s wife (Emilie Bocchia) actually played professional hockey in Montreal with Karell and we used to watch her games in the CWHL years ago. And when that failed, my parents wanted to join in and help and see what we could do for the game. We want to be there and help the game grow.
Ad 5
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Emard said the players they represent earn between $30,000 and $130,000 annually from hockey. The idea is to help the players navigate the waters of a difficult undertaking.
It’s a very shark business, Emard said. Even I’ve received DMs on Instagram telling me I could be represented by these random agencies who don’t necessarily have any experience. They have never worked in contract negotiations or they are not necessarily certified.
Emard said women’s hockey is in the same place as men’s hockey in the early days of the NHL.
Take the Original Six in the NHL and the salaries back then, then switch it to the women’s game, Emard said. It has to start somewhere. The whole purpose is to protect the women and make sure they are well represented and well supported in this early (stage) for women’s hockey. The goal is to get to where we have the Mitch Marners of the women’s game.
