Nigeria dominates all events at regional table tennis championships





Team Nigeria dominated all events at the just concluded International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) West Africa Regional Championships in Accra, Ghana. During the four-day tournament, teams from the Republic of Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cte dIvoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and host nation Ghana competed in the team and singles events. Once again, Nigeria showed its supremacy in the region after retaining the men’s and women’s team events at the expense of Benin Republic and Ghana. Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello set a new record after claiming the fourth women’s singles title to retain the laurel wreath ahead of compatriot Ajoke Ojomu in the explosive final. By winning the title, Bello has become the first player to win the singles title four times in a row. Read also: Nadal says sad day for sport as Federer announces retirement from tennis To become champion at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra, Bello had to endure a tough test from Ojomu, but she managed to come through with a 4-3 (9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 6-11 , 11-6, 9-11, 11-9) won. Also in men’s singles, Amadi Umeh of Nigeria defeated former champion Oba Oba Kizito of Ivory Coast in a one-sided final. Umeh easily defeated the 2019 champion 4-0 (11-6, 11-8, 15-13, 11-8) to become the new men’s singles champion. Bello had previously led the Nigeria women’s team to victory in the women’s team final against hosts Ghana to retain their title. Umeh also led Nigeria’s dominance in the men’s team event with a convincing 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in the final. Host Ghana managed to claim silver and bronze in the team event, while Benin Republic, Cote dIvoire also reached the podium in the tournament. Join the conversation Opinions Support Ripples Nigeria, stop solutions journalism Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at a huge financial cost. As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and freedom of expression for a piece of cake. If you like what we do, and are willing to uphold journalistic solutions, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause. Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for social development. Donate now

