Peterson, Matey and McElwee earn The American’s Player of the Week award





IRVING, Texas James Madison lacrosse saw a trio of players selected for the weekly American Athletic Conference awards ceremony as redshirt juniors Isabella Peterson was named Offensive Player of the Week, redshirt senior Rachel Mate was named Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Caitlin McElwee received the league’s Freshman of the Week on Monday. Peterson won her fifth and Matey her fourth respective league honors this season, while McElwee earned her first honor. The awards came on the heels of a 19-5 victory over East Carolina on Saturday to close out the regular season. Peterson had a big attacking afternoon on Saturday, scoring six goals and reaching 202 for her career to break Gail Decker’s all-time record. She marked her 14th hat-trick of the season in the first quarter, shooting 6-of-7 (.857) on the day. Peterson also added six draws against the Pirates. She became the first player with two 70-goal seasons in JMU history and sits 12 goals off the single-season record. Peterson is third in the nation in goal average (4.12) and tied for third in point average (5.18), both tops in The American. Matey posted a season-high with nine draw controls, single-handedly surpassing ECU as JMU held a 20–7 lead on that stat. She added two ground balls and one caused turnover in the stats sheet. The defense allowed only five goals and a total of 13 shots, which tied for the third number of goals allowed and tied for fewest shots allowed in JMU’s regular season games. The resident of Phoenixville, Pa. leads JMU and is tied for fifth place in The American with 4.59 draws per game and her total of 78 is sixth in a single season at JMU. She is also tied for 10th in the league in ground balls, averaging 2.0 per game (34 overall). McElwee scored two goals for the first time in her career on Saturday, making good use of both shots and adding an assist and a ground ball. She scored five goals and provided two assists in eleven appearances. Red shirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan made the honors list of the competition on Monday. She had five saves on a .500 save percentage against ECU, adding two ground balls and a caused turnover to her stat. No. 6 JMU (16-1, 6-0) kicks off the season with a game against fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the semifinals of the US tournament. The Bearcats (11-6, 3-3) qualified for the tournament after losing at the Temple to Vanderbilt on Saturday. American Athletic Conference Weekly Awards Rachel Mate Defensive (February 20, April 3, April 10, May 1)

