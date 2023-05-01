Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigious All-Island Trophy





Campbell River Cricket Club traveled to Victoria the last two weekends of April to compete in the Victoria District Cricket Association (VDCA) pre-season opening tournament. The tournament saw teams from all over Vancouver Island compete in Twenty20, the most exciting form of cricket played around the world. Playing against the other top 10 clubs on the island, after three close matches on April 30 they played Shawnigan Lake’s Islanders Cricket Club in a winner take all final. Campbell River lost the first coin toss, was put to bat and scored a competitive total of 159 runs. Lead-off batsman Kiran Nair, last year’s captain Param Singh and this year’s captain Ben George gave Campbell River a flying start and the other batsmen all contributed to a score that, while a good total to defend, was by no means a certainty against a first class opposition. Islanders also got off to a great start and halfway through the game it looked like they were in a winning position. However, some excellent tight bowling by Campbell River’s spin bowling specialists Rahul Reddy and Aadil Dahnsay brought the game under control. The game came down to the final, with Campbell River’s top wicket taker Sijo Jose having the unenviable task of limiting Islanders to just 12 runs. In a nerve-racking last two deliveries, with Islanders needing 8 runs to win, they scored 6 runs from the penultimate ball. With Islanders needing just one run from the last ball to tie the match and make it an extra, and two to win, Sijo kept his nerve and had their batsman caught on the last ball, causing the team to have a great celebration. Having played here for over three decades, the victory in Victoria is arguably Campbell River Cricket’s greatest achievement in its history. After only competing in the top flight in the VDCA last season, winning the All-Island pre-season tournament is quite an achievement for CRCC, and it looks like 2023 is off to a flying start. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter Campbell River Community Local Sports

