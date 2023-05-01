At Auburn Football, 5 former players sign with NFL teams as UDFAs





Auburn football had some last season’s talent signed to NFL teams as undrafted free agents. There were five former Tigers announced as signings. The majority of the signings were all attacking players. Here are the Auburn products that have joined the NFL as undrafted free agent signings: W. R. Shedrick Jackson, Cincinatti Bengals

OL Brandon Council, New York Jets

OT Kilian Zierer, Houston Texans

Rand Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers

TE John Samuel Shenker, Las Vegas Raiders Eku Leota had two solid seasons with Auburn after moving from Northwestern. Leota recorded a total of 41 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks for the Tigers over the past two seasons. Zierer himself enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 as the team’s starting left tackle in all 12 games. Council made an immediate impact when he switched from Akron after the 2019 season. He was able to start in multiple positions in the offensive line for Auburn from 2020-2022. Hugh Freeze will helm Auburn in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Freeze can restore Auburn to its former glory upon its return to the SEC.

