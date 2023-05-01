No tickets for you (today)

The Florida Panthers put up tickets for sale Monday morning for the two guaranteed home games of their second-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The tickets, with the cheapest seat in the house at $175, are almost sold out.

However, for fans of the visiting Maple Leafs, the Panthers put up a large stop sign.

Or at least a yield sign.

Tickets are sold on the teams official (provisional) TicketMaster portal were limited to those with a billing address in the United States.

The team issued a warning on the site under Important Event Info.

It reads: FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales for this event are limited to residents of the United States. The stay will be based on the credit card billing address. Orders from residents outside the United States will be canceled without notice and refunds will be issued.

Team President Matthew Caldwell told FHN on Monday that the Panthers have not yet released their entire card stock, so more cards will be released in the coming days.

The initial offer was limited to fans south of the Canadian border, but the team plans to lift that restriction as early as Tuesday.

“We’re not sold out yet, but we could be if we wanted to and we will be,” said Caldwell. For the first 24 hours, we tried to limit sales for our Florida fans. It’s just an entry point so our fans can get tickets. We’re eventually going to allow tickets to be sold to Toronto fans.

Due to the team’s dynamic pricing, consider how airlines raise prices based on availability and demand, this is probably as cheap as tickets.

Prices, Caldwell said, are going up.

The Panthers aren’t the first team in the NHL or NBA to try to limit ticket sales to keep visiting teams out, but this is Florida’s first time doing so.

After all, this is only the second time in the mobile ticket era that the Panthers have advanced to the second round.

When the Panthers raced to the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals and fans wanted tickets, they had to line up at places like Blockbuster Music, Specs, Sears, Peaches or Eckerd Drugs to physically buy them.

The Panthers were clearly trying to dissuade Canadian fans from buying their tickets by imposing the restrictions on a credit card billing address in the United States, but other teams were much more restrictive.

During a Chicago-Nashville playoff series a few years ago, the Predators attempted to thwart an invasion of visiting teams by limiting ticket sales to the state of Tennessee.

Chicago fans have found a way around the ticket ban, just as Toronto fans will be filling the FLA Live Arena for Game 3 (probably on Saturday night for Hockey Night in Canada) and Game 4.

The Panthers, Caldwell said, didn’t want to limit ticket sales to billing addresses within the state because there are plenty of winterers in South Florida who support the Panthers and may have permanent addresses elsewhere in the US.

We don’t want to limit them after they come to our games all year, he said. We just wanted to make sure Panthers fans had access and that doesn’t mean all our fans have a billing address in Florida. Moreso than Nashville or even Tampa, we have a lot of transplants and people who live here but also live outside of Florida.

Toronto fans can also find plenty of tickets at an inflated price on the secondary ticket market, which the Panthers do not control.

There are plenty ready to help the average Toronto fan willing to fly south and catch a few games in Sunrise because they need to buy a ticket in Toronto without having to refinance your mortgage is nearly impossible.

While some local fans may complain about postseason ticket prices in South Florida, they were the lowest of any team in the opening round playoffs and will most likely be near the bottom of the NHL’s Elite Eight.

Tickets on StubHub for Game 3 start at $192 as of Monday afternoon excluding fees.

Prices are higher than in the regular season, but that’s to be expected, Caldwell said. But our prices are still reasonable for other cities, especially Toronto.

And for those worried about crowds being overrun by visiting fans, that’s just the nature of life in South Florida.

Boston fans showed up in droves for Games 3 and 4 in the opening round and the atmosphere was electrifying. Perhaps not as charged as the win-or-die Game 6, but all three crowds were up, over, or nearly full.

The Panthers expect crowds of more than 20,000 for Games 3 and 4 of this series, with standing room only in the plans as well.

I’m so proud of this market and the fans here, said Caldwell. We’ve always known that if we build it, they’ll come. We saw signs of it early on, we’ve seen this market react in the past. The past few years have been very exciting and that Game 6 was the best crowd I’ve ever seen anywhere. That was unbelievable.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EAST CONFERENCE SEMI-FINAL

TORONTO MAPLE LEAVES (ATL2) USA FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)