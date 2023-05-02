Lundin Lasers: The table tennis team is looking to build on title wins as they look for additions





The Lundin Lasers table tennis team won promotion to the top tier of the Dundee and District League system (Photo: Contributed) The seven-member team plays from Lundin Sports Club in Leven and has been part of the association since 2016. The team includes experienced players such as Scotland’s veteran number four over 60, Peter Aird, and he had a 100 per cent success rate throughout the campaign. Aird was well supported by Arthur Duncan, Nat Forno, Ron Filsell, Roman Nydza, Robert Brown and Douglas Dewar. The players all have different styles, with Arthur playing the backhand, Ron using his pen grip, and Peter using his weird and wonderful rubber bat, but one thing we all have in common is having fun, moving well, and playing as hard or as good as possible. simple as you like, the options are up to each player. The team fully understand that the first division will be a very tough test with a number of top level international and Scottish players, but they are looking forward to pitting their experience against the very best and are therefore determined to give it a hard season ahead. practice in preparation. The Lundin Sports club has some great facilities with squash, tennis and a gym and offers a variety of packages to support most budgets. Table tennis is a great fun activity for all ages and genders and can be played all year round in the comfort of the sports club’s squash courts. The club will expand next season by adding another team to the leagues so we are keen to attract new players and hold an open evening every Monday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm where everyone is welcome to come along and try out the sport . The table tennis team also has access to our own table tennis robot WallE and can sharpen your skills all year round. If you are interested in more information about the sport or the other club facilities, please message the Lundin Sports club on Facebook and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

