Tigers aim for seasonal sweep of red wolves





MEMPHIS, Ten. The University of Memphis baseball team heads to Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field in Jonesboro, Ark., for its second game of the season against Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Tigers won game one in Memphis 7-6 against the Red Wolves on March 22 and will aim for the season sweep tomorrow night at 6:30 PM. The match will be streamed live ESPN+. Memphis (22-22, 5-10) is coming off a 1-2 weekend in Wichita against the No. 25 Shockers in an American Athletic Conference series. The Tigers won the series final 6-3 on Sunday and David Warren was the winning pitcher and improved to 3-4 this season. Brayland Skinner was named on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll for his stellar play last week in the field and at the plate. He landed No. 3 on Sunday night’s SportsCenter Top-10 play for a pair of diving catches and went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and scored a pair of runs. “Great job from our guys today. If we can keep moving in the right direction I think we’ll put ourselves in a great position,” said head coach Kerrick Jackson said. “Hopefully we’ll get out on Tuesday and do the same thing and then prepare for the weekend at home.” The Red Wolves (15-25, 5-14) enter the game after being swept by Southern Miss at Hattiesburg this weekend. Offensively, Arkansas State is led by Brandon Hager (.331 BA, 10 HR, 33 RBI) and Kody Darcey (.270 BA, 16 2B, 39 RBI). Memphis leads the all-time series with A-State, 65-34, split a few games a season ago. The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games with the Red Wolves. Logan Kohler has been on fire lately, scoring 11 hits in his past six games to raise his batting average to a team-high .313. In Memphis’ 9–3 win over Houston on April 22, he became the first Tiger to hit five hits in a game since Darien Tubbs went 5-for-5 with a home run against Cincinnati on May 18, 2016. Outfielder Cameron Benson has reached base safely in 13 games in a row. Besides, lefty closer Dalton Kendrick’ 11 rescues leads the American and ranks third in the country. Half-season ticket packages for Tiger home games are available at GoTigersGo.com, and single-game tickets are available here. How to track the tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tiger Baseball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channelsTwitter,Instagram AndFacebook.

