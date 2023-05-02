WeBo, Zionsville host tennis invites | Sport

The Western Boone and Zionsville tennis teams put out their invitations to tennis on Saturday.
The Stars went 1-2 on the day.
WeBo started the day with a 5-0 loss against LCC.
At No. 1 singles, Abby Brunty lost to Caitlin Thompson 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Kaitlyn Crowley lost to Ella Thompson 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Annalize Heine lost to Anna Foerg 6-2, 6-0.
Ranked #1 in doubles, Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Ella Henry and Rachel Vorst and ranked #2 in singles Clara Meadows and Annabelle Mickschl lost to Caroline Bordenet and Maddie Stapleton 6-2, 6- 2.
In their second game of the day, Western beat Boone Speedway 3-2.
At No. 1 singles, Addie Jones lost to Daniella Galvez 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Leelah Fettig defeated Alex Delisle 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Brunty won 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 1 in doubles, Ransom and Adams won 6-3, 6-1 against Isabel Moreno and Hser Ler.
In the last game of the day, Western Boone lost to Fountain Central 3-1 (last game was canceled due to rain).
At No. 1 singles, Jones lost to Haley Webb 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Fettig lost to Alydia Mellady 6-2, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles, Brunty won 6-4, 6-4 to Josie Harshbarger.
Ranked No. 1 in doubles, Ransom and Adams lost 6-2, 6-3 to Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett.
The Zionsville girls’ tennis team won their invitation.
First they outscored Crown Point 3-2.
In No. 1 singles, Ana Baron (C) defeated Lucy King (Z) 6-2, 2-6, 10-2. Ranked #2 in singles, Alli Baron (C) defeated Sudhi Murugesan (Z) 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 and ranked #3 in singles Natalie Black defeated Ivy Copurillo (C) 6-0, 6 -0 .
In No. 1 doubles Zoe Chappell/Ellery Walpole (Z) defeated Avery Van Sims/Katie Mimough (C) 6-4, 6-1 and in No. 2 doubles Arya Patel/Brittany Witsken (Z) defeated Jessica Harper/ Jasmijn Harper (C) 6-1, 6-0.
It was a long day, with many challenges and obstacles, but the Eagles again played on all courts, Zionsville head coach Alex Wittenbaum said in an email. I was very proud of the total commitment and team spirit we brought across the board today. When you play in invites and in several matches a day, it’s all about getting the little things right: preparation, stamina and passion for the game.
In the second game of the day, Zionsville won 3-2 against Center Grove.
At No. 1 singles, King defeated Valeria Arriz 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Center Groves Sloane Small topped Murugesan 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Black topped Emerson Donaldson 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Chappell and Walpole lost to Rebecca Dick and Aliyeh Boyer and at No. 2 doubles, Patel and Shuyang Li topped Peri Small and Annaliese Runkle 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
The Eagles face Guerin on Wednesday and play in the conference tournament this weekend.