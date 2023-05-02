Augustana adds Taylor Nelson as assistant hockey coach





Augustana University hockey head coach Garrett Raboin announced the addition of Taylor Nelson to his coaching staff on Monday. Nelson joins the Vikings after spending the past two seasons with UMass Lowell. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Taylor, his wife Claire and three young children back to the Midwest, said Raboin. He has a stellar reputation as a player, recruiter and talent developer. His dedication to team, family and excitement to build make him a great addition to our men’s hockey program. While at UMass Lowell, he helped the River Hawks advance to the 2022 NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual National Champion Denver. Before joining UMass Lowell, Nelson spent four seasons as a recruiting coordinator at Canisius. He also saw responsibility for the penalty kill and goaltender development. From 2015-2017, Nelson was an assistant coach for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, where he was again responsible for the penalty kill and goaltender development. In his first season with the Storm, he helped coach the team to the Clark Cup, the trophy awarded to the winner of the league. Among his protégés, goalkeeper Jake Kielly signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. Nelson coached Kielly while with the Storm. A graduate of Ferris State, Nelson was the Bulldogs’ goaltender while helping them with the Frozen Four as a senior in 2012. He earned AHCA/CCM All-America First Team honors for the season in which he had a 21-7-3 record and a 2.10 GAA. After graduation, he played in 73 professional games and spent time with the ECHL’s San Francisco Bulls and the CHL’s Wichita Thunder. He then began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Ferris State, helping with video prep, goaltending, and scouting reports. Nelson is from Regina, Saskatchewan. He and his wife Claire have two sons, Suter and Nash, and a daughter, Nori. Follow sports reporter Roger Merriam of Watertown Public Opinion on Twitter @PO_Sports.

