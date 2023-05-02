Sports
I was crazy about becoming a pro tennis player
Mayar Sherif credits a harsh upbringing in Egypt to instilling a fighting spirit that will serve her well on the WTA Tour.
Sherif earned her second career top ten win this week as she ousted World No. 5 Caroline Garcia.
She is the first woman from Egypt to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament after beating Elise Mertens in the fourth round.
Sherif says she had to be crazy to believe she could even make it from Egypt to the WTA Tour and she just kept supporting herself to defy the odds.
My choice, Sherif told WTATennis.com.
I was crazy about becoming a pro tennis player. Obsessed with beating people outside of Egypt. Having the belief that I could reach the top.
Life in Egypt is different. The culture, everything, it’s harder. You have to achieve more to get to court. I grew up in difficult circumstances, played with a lot of pressure since I was very young. That’s where I got the fighting spirit.
Sherif said she was motivated to get one back over Garcia after getting a bagel in her earlier loss to the Frenchwoman.
She played an ITF event in Portugal last week and credited a run to the last four in Oeiras by helping him find her level.
Last week helped me find a race rhythm, Sherif said.
Even though I played games at a lower level, winning gave me confidence. I lost the first set 6-0, but after that I played better.
This tournament, I was ready. I had the mental chip, ‘Okay, I lost last time and I’m going to try and play with more confidence. I believed I could beat her.
Sherif also had to be resilient in her clash with Mertens, with the Belgian responding to dropping the first set by winning the second to love.
However, Sherif said it only took one good play to get her back on track.
I had to take my time thinking I had to be aggressive to get my confidence back, Sherif said. Winning one game made it 6-0.
Sherif also showed excellent skills on clay court and changed the pace of the game to Mertens on the wrong foot.
It was a good strategy against her because she doesn’t like the high balls, she likes the balls coming at her fast, Sherif said.
I know I’m not easy to play against, especially at high altitudes. But I know they are always thinking about it and they are not comfortable. I try to take advantage of that and mix it up.
Sherif has beaten some very good players to make it to the last eight, but her biggest challenge yet awaits in the form of a date with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
READ MORE: Iga Swiatek would like to get into the books as soon as possible
The article Mayar Sherif: I was crazy about becoming a professional tennis player appeared first on Tennis365.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/mayar-sherif-crazy-become-professional-200434217.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pottery and Baking Join Forces for PVCC’s “Bowls & Bunuelos” Fundraiser
- I was crazy about becoming a pro tennis player
- Why has Donald Trump never attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as President?
- US regulators seize First Republic Bank, which will be acquired by JPMorgan Chase
- Queens Health Sciences researchers secure $1.75 million through New Frontiers in Research Fund | Faculty of Health Sciences
- Tirzepatide promotes weight loss in obese or overweight type 2 diabetic patients
- Writers’ strike could end Hollywood and TV productions
- Google’s Big Pixel Fold Leak Reveals Phone’s Bezels, Hinge, And Camera
- Manitoba RCMP: suspect goes into bushes, falls through ice
- Few children receive treatment for this condition
- From the fringe to the mainstream
- Augustana adds Taylor Nelson as assistant hockey coach