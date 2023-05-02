Mayar Sherif Credit: Alamy

Mayar Sherif credits a harsh upbringing in Egypt to instilling a fighting spirit that will serve her well on the WTA Tour.

Sherif earned her second career top ten win this week as she ousted World No. 5 Caroline Garcia.

She is the first woman from Egypt to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament after beating Elise Mertens in the fourth round.

Sherif says she had to be crazy to believe she could even make it from Egypt to the WTA Tour and she just kept supporting herself to defy the odds.

My choice, Sherif told WTATennis.com.

I was crazy about becoming a pro tennis player. Obsessed with beating people outside of Egypt. Having the belief that I could reach the top.

Life in Egypt is different. The culture, everything, it’s harder. You have to achieve more to get to court. I grew up in difficult circumstances, played with a lot of pressure since I was very young. That’s where I got the fighting spirit.

Sherif said she was motivated to get one back over Garcia after getting a bagel in her earlier loss to the Frenchwoman.

She played an ITF event in Portugal last week and credited a run to the last four in Oeiras by helping him find her level.

Last week helped me find a race rhythm, Sherif said.

Even though I played games at a lower level, winning gave me confidence. I lost the first set 6-0, but after that I played better.

This tournament, I was ready. I had the mental chip, ‘Okay, I lost last time and I’m going to try and play with more confidence. I believed I could beat her.

Sherif also had to be resilient in her clash with Mertens, with the Belgian responding to dropping the first set by winning the second to love.

However, Sherif said it only took one good play to get her back on track.

I had to take my time thinking I had to be aggressive to get my confidence back, Sherif said. Winning one game made it 6-0.

Sherif also showed excellent skills on clay court and changed the pace of the game to Mertens on the wrong foot.

It was a good strategy against her because she doesn’t like the high balls, she likes the balls coming at her fast, Sherif said.

I know I’m not easy to play against, especially at high altitudes. But I know they are always thinking about it and they are not comfortable. I try to take advantage of that and mix it up.

Sherif has beaten some very good players to make it to the last eight, but her biggest challenge yet awaits in the form of a date with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The article Mayar Sherif: I was crazy about becoming a professional tennis player appeared first on Tennis365.com.